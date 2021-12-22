Is Your Business Struggling With Content Marketing? Here’s How To Make It Work

35% of respondents ranked their content marketing and distribution strategy as very successful compared to their competitors, while 46% described theirs as somewhat successful, and 19% described theirs as unsuccessful, according to one survey by Ascend2 and Vidyard. While the numerous benefits of content marketing include brand awareness and an increase of sales, it’s essential that it’s gone about properly. From the perks to how your business can overcome its content marketing struggles, here’s what you need to know.

Successful content marketing can make a difference

The benefits of successful content marketing are quite expansive, and include the ability to build brand awareness, bring more content to your website in addition to bringing your business higher visibility in search engines (aka improving SEO). Successful content marketing can also drive more social traffic to your business, help you build a following, and ultimately increase your sales. That said, content marketing can be carried out in several different forms, such as infographics, blog posts, and newsletters, though 59% of marketers use video, making it the most popular. And, when it comes to distributing content online, an astounding 94% of content marketers do so via social media. However, gaining the benefits of content marketing isn’t as easy as it sounds, especially when considering how big of a role that strategy plays.

A solid strategy is vital

When it comes to the struggles involving content marketing, there are a variety of factors that prevent businesses from succeeding. In fact, when asked what their biggest struggles were regarding producing content visuals, 34.8% of marketers said that they struggle with being able to do so consistently. Additionally, 31.3% said they struggle with creating great designs, while 14.3% struggle with getting a wide enough reach with their visuals. When it comes to overcoming these schedules, it all starts with a good content strategy, which begins with planning to meet goals (such as posting a certain number of times per week with the intention of gaining a certain amount of followers, etc.). The use of informational, educational, and entertaining content is also a necessity and goes hand in hand with a good strategy and posting schedule, though while it all sounds simple, many businesses still struggle — especially when just starting out.

How outsourcing can help

For businesses who are just starting out or are new to the concept of content marketing, there are a few things that can be done to help. Aside from knowing the basics of content marketing — such as knowing how to reach your target audience, creating a posting schedule, and knowing the type of content you need to create for your business, hiring a specialized content marketing team can help greatly, especially if you’re trying to do everything yourself. However, while a qualified content marketing strategist in addition to content creators can help ensure you’re on the right track, outsourcing can also take the stress off immensely whether you have a dedicated team or not.

With outsourcing up to 50% of your content, your business can enjoy a relaxed workload while ensuring that your content needs are met to the fullest at all times. For instance, a qualified content marketing agency can provide guidance while ensuring that you consistently have fresh content on your site, an element that is imperative for SEO and generating customers. When looking to outsource, it’s necessary to bring a few things to the table — such as your goals, distribution schedule, and that you know what challenges you wish to solve by creating content.

Successful content marketing can be a difficult and stressful undertaking for any business, whether the concept is completely new or the business is just starting out (or both). Whatever the case may be, ensuring that you know the basics of content marketing and having the ability to outsource some work to a content marketing agency can be an immense help.