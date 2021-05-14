Introduction to David Hannah: Cornerstone SDLT Tax Advisor

If you’re looking for a professional, experienced Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) advisor, David Hannah of Cornerstone Tax Advisers is one of the UK’s most experienced and longest-serving SDLT advisers.

David is a qualified Chartered Tax Adviser and Chartered Accountant and has more than three decades of experience working as a property tax adviser.

With SDLT being subject to more changes than any other comparable tax in recent years, consulting an expert like David Hannah is the best way to be sure you’ve not overpaid previously, and how much you’re due to pay on any land or property purchases.

About Cornerstone Tax Advisers

David Hannah works for Cornerstone Tax Advisers. Cornerstone is one of the fastest-growing tax advice specialist companies in the UK, with offices in London and Leicester.

David is one of several experienced solicitors, tax consultants, chartered accountants, and barristers that work at Cornerstone.

Cornerstone’s team of experts are able to help with most tax and finance-related issues, with their core services being:

Tax Advice – Whatever kind of tax questions you have, Cornerstone is able to help. They specialise in SDLT, in particular, but also cover all over areas of UK tax. They have helped a number of clients claim back tax for previously overpaying and will ensure you’re fully tax compliant.

Business Advice – With a wealth of experience working with some hugely successful UK businesses, Cornerstone’s advisers are well placed to help with business-specific advice. They can help advise how to operate as tax efficient as possible, and specialise in finding areas where businesses can save on tax.

Personal and Business Wealth – The accountants and tax specialists at Cornerstone will help you create the most tax-efficient plan for you and your family, as well as that of your business.

Personalised Solutions – The bottom line is that Cornerstone’s advisers are flexible and willing to help clients from any background maximise their wealth. Whether you feel like you’ve been paying too much tax, or you just want an audit of your current financials, they will work out a personalised solution for you.

Customer reviews and testimonials

Cornerstone and David Hannah have an excellent rating online with a long list of positive 5-star reviews and customer testimonials.

“I had tried to seek clarity on a tax issue going between different solicitors, accountants and our mortgage company. Nita was able to provide the clarity no-one else seemed able to, and immediately was able to answer my questions seemingly un-phased by any number of different scenarios put forward to her. Super quick email responses too.”

“I only contacted Cornerstone after I had bought a mixed use property. They reacted swiftly, requested information and processed it at speed. The SDLT return was submitted within the 14 days at a level of only just over 50% of that which my solicitor, who had recommended taking specialist advice, was intending to submit absent such advice. The service was friendly and efficient.”

“Cornerstone advised me of a SDLT overpayment that my financial advisors had missed and quickly and with minimal input from me recovered the money. Very impressed.”

“I referred a client to CTA who had paid SDLT on a part purchase of the company premises into their pension scheme. The team reviewed the case and confirmed a reclaim was possible, the process was very efficient and the funds were paid back to the client in a timely manner. Will be using them again for sure!”

“We did not even know about the possibility of having wrongly paid SDLT. We had taken legal advice from a large regional law firm during the transaction. Once we had provided all the needed information to Cornerstone, the job was done speedily with an excellent outcome. Fee structure was clear and fixed. Very pleased, and that is rare!”

How David Hannah can help

David Hannah specialises in SDLT, and also has expertise in other areas of UK tax law. With SDLT being subject to so many changes in recent years, it’s one of the more complex taxes to calculate.

A lot of homeowners have overpaid SDLT in recent years, and David has helped many clients identify overpayments and seek refunds from the government.

David also advises homebuyers of how much SDLT they will have to pay on a home or land purchase under the current tax rates.

As a Principal Consultant at Cornerstone, David welcomes any tax queries of any nature. He has worked with clients from a wide range of backgrounds, industries, and across various tax-related topics.

Why it’s important to work with a tax specialist

Many areas of tax laws in the UK are complicated and are often changing. SDLT has been subjected to a lot of changes in recent years, more so during the pandemic with special ‘holiday’ relief.

With the highest rate of SDLT currently at 15%, even the smallest errors can prove costly. By working with a tax specialist, you can be sure that every aspect of your personal circumstances has been taken into account and you’re paying the correct amount of tax.

It’s a small price to pay for a huge peace of mind. For professional and specialised tax, business, and wealth advice, contact David Hannah and the other tax specialists at Cornerstone Tax Advisers.