How to Take your Business to the Next Step

Businesses around the world face a hostile and ever-changing climate. Even when there’s not a pandemic to contend with, there’s technological, political and social upheaval whose influence on the world of work is difficult to exaggerate.

If your business’s growth has been plateauing, then you might find that times of adversity are actually positive, in the long run – as they present new opportunities that your rivals might not yet have exploited.

Let’s think about a few tried-and-tested strategies for growth, and think about how you might use them to take your business to the next level.

Prepare to invest both time and money

The most successful entrepreneurs tend to work long hours, and take risks with their own money. While this needn’t imply that working long hours and taking risks is a guarantee of success, it does demonstrate the necessity of commitment.

Manage your cash flow correctly

If you don’t yet have the money to invest in your business, then you might seek an unsecured busines loan to push you through. This will help you to stave off damaging liquidity issues in the period after a big investment. Borrowing money always implies a degree of risk, since there’s no guarantee that your business will be able to justify the investment. But in many cases, failing to invest confers a similar degree of risk.

Set Goals and Push Them

You don’t want to try to walk before you can run. Determine what goals you’ll need to work towards on your way to a broader objective. Having a single target to aim for on any given week will help you to maintain your focus and motivation, without losing sight of the big picture.

Use a split approach

When you’re immersed in the daily churn of your business, it can be easy to lose perspective. For this reason, it’s worth consciously dividing your time between the tasks that make your business run, planning, and strategizing. Try the standard 60-20-20 split between the three, and tweak as you see fit.

Use Social Media correctly

Social media rewards planning and strategy. Work out whether you’re trying to market or sell via social media, and try to build your brand rather than trying to sell. If every post you upload is a sales pitch, then your customer’s eyes are likely to glaze over.

Never Stop Learning

New knowledge and skills are always going to be valuable, and so it’s worth putting in the time to educate yourself, and thereby stay ahead of the game. This might mean a formal course, online videos, or simply reading books written by people whose insights you value.