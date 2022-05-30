How to Improve Your Business’ Accounting Processes

Bookkeeping is a crucially important aspect to the running of any business, small or large. If you’re starting or growing a small business, managing your accounting will become a particularly important administrative duty, in order to track growth and manage your cashflow. But if you’re not a born accountant, it can be difficult to envisage the way forward. Here are some simple ways in which you can improve your accounting, and better build your business.

Adopt Smart Payment Systems

There is all manner of ways you can approach your business’ accounting from a logistical perspective, but recent interest in commercial fintech ventures has driven technological innovation, resulting in an explosion of new tools and applications that can make handling finances much easier on you and your business. Perhaps the single best change you can make for handling your accounting and finances lies in the adoption of one of these new technological avenues: open banking solutions.

There are numerous benefits open banking can offer your business, for streamlining both the front- and back-end; for starters, an open banking platform can handle automated direct debits on your behalf, requiring little in the way of administration. One-time shopfront payments can also be streamlined, with one-click payments making it easier for customers to engage with your business.

Payment Tracking

Whether or not you have dedicated technological solutions that can track and categorise transactions, it is crucial that you give some direct attention to the tracking of payments – both incoming and outgoing. There are things that even automated tech cannot spot, and which could land your business in hot water if not addressed.

Fundamentally, keeping track of payments in and out allows you to closely monitor your business’ cashflow, which is an important metric to stakeholders and other investors as to the growth and viability of your business. There is also the added benefit of spotting potentially fraudulent transactions before they are enacted, saving your business time and money.

Adopt a Routine

Of course, it may feel counterintuitive to check each and every transaction as they crop up – and you’d be right. Rather than engaging with your accounting piecemeal, it is far better to allocate a block of time each week to getting on top of your paperwork, invoices and other accounting administration. This could be an hour or two every Tuesday, providing a useful period of time to move any accounting tasks to and enabling you to keep the rest of your week free for business development and other tasks.

Outsource Your Accounting

If your company is growing at a particularly swift pace, or you are finding that you have neither the manpower nor the time to handle your finances comprehensively, it may be time to outsource your accounting. Growth can be difficult to manage, especially if you are unsure where exactly to invest for best outcomes.

While it would be advantageous to create your own finance department, smaller businesses often cannot justify it for some time – making external accountants a useful tool for limiting workload while continuing to facilitate growth.