How to Give your Home Office a Spruce

With working from home set to continue, it is time to give your home office a new lease of life. There’s no need to go to the extremes of painting or wallpapering when it comes to making your working space feel more comfortable and productive, a simple spruce will do. Here are some ideas that you can get to work with straight away and transform your home office from a paper piled cave into a hive of calm and ordered productivity.

Bring the outside in

Some greenery such as indoor succulents or even just a vase of flowers fresh from the garden, will give your office that touch of nature that makes us all feel calm and centered. Bringing the outside inside can make you feel more clear headed and increase productivity.

Buy a new desk chair

Office chairs are key for productivity and comfort. Make sure that you have a chair that is designed to offer back and arm support. You should also take care to select the right level of cushioning on the seat to ensure that you are comfortable sitting in your chair all day. Think about whether you prefer wheels or feet on your office chair as the ability to move about as you work can be very important to some. It is advisable to opt for chairs that offer a good range of adjustment possibilities such as adjustable height, backrest and arms as this means you are able to make the chair work for you in every working situation and position.

Buy a water dispenser

We all know that keeping ourselves hydrated is important, but when the kitchen is a whole flight of stairs away and the virtual meetings are lined up to fill the day, it can be difficult to refill your glass. By adding a water dispenser to your office you will have a fresh supply of water to hand all day long.

Invest in a whiteboard

If your work creates a busy schedule with lots of projects and plates to keep spinning, installing a whiteboard in your home office can be a great tool to keep you organised and on task.

Light

Natural light is the best source of light for working and for health. However, with cramped box rooms and early morning hours being a part of our lives as we work from home, it is not always available. Sprucing up your office with a lamp fitted with a smart bulb will help you to adjust the lighting to suit your needs and your eyes.

Plan your desk

Your desk is the most important component in your ability to work from home successfully. A tidy desk that meets your needs and is the centrepiece of your office can make your office space a welcoming and happy place. Start by selecting the right desk for the job and invest in a good quality desk that offers flexibility and functionality. Before loading your desk with the tools of your trade, plan out where everything will belong – everything in its place and a place for everything.