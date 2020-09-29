How to Choose the Right Generator for Your Business?

With so many options out there, choosing the right generator for your business can be tricky. This potentially business saving investment needs to be a well thought out purchase that suits your specific business’s needs as well as your budget. Here are a few pointers to head you in the right direction when it comes to choosing the right size and type.

Affordability

Remember that a generator is not just an initial investment, there are running costs to factor in as well as maintenance costs to keep it running smoothly. The largest cost is the price of the unit, which is largely size based – the higher the generation demand is, the higher the cost will be. Commercial generators generally need to provide different power when compared to its residential counterpart so be sure to find the right type for your business’s needs. Generators are an essential part of your business being able to continue even in the event of a short- or long-term power outages. Continued power supply to your company also keeps your workforce motivated and on track, rather than have your staff not be able to do their jobs for an extended period of time.

Size Requirements

If budget is an issue, (these days who’s budget isn’t an issue…) make a list of all of the essential items you will need to keep running in the event of a power failure, especially an extended power failure. Inclement weather conditions can result in catastrophic power failures which could last days before restoration. It is advisable to base your decision on the essential equipment and appliances needed and perhaps a few emergency lights. The idea here is not necessarily to provide a normal workday but rather to power essential operations so you do not lose business or run behind on your schedule, and to ensure adequate business continuity in the event of a disaster. A good test would be to switch off all non-essential items and have a qualified electrician measure your power usage, aim for a slightly bigger generator than you require so you have some wiggle room, if necessary.

Maintenance

Most generators do not require a lot of maintenance, but they do require some. Be sure to find out exactly what needs to be done and how often to keep your generator running smoothly in optimum condition. Make the most of your power generation by making use of fuel polishing services to increase the longevity of your chosen fuel and prevent system collapse of your generator.

Even though generators can be used to power your entire office or factory, they can also be used for more specific purposes such as emergency lighting, elevators, fire systems or anything else that cannot risk being offline for any period of time. Your choice will all boil down to your specific requirements that can fit into your specific budget. Some generators kick in automatically when the power goes out and shuts down again once the normal power is restored, these generators keep everything going and prevents downtime of any kind but generally cost more than their less advanced predecessors.