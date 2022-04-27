How To Find Your Target Market On Instagram

Instagram has become one of the most important social media platforms and is part of some organizations’ social media strategies. Since it has a lot of users, you must target specific people to increase your chances of being discovered and increase engagement on the platform. Therefore, you need to first know and understand who you’re targeting.

For any social media marketing to succeed, you have to make great efforts if you want yours to stand out because there are many competitors out there. That said, here’s how to find your target market.

Profile Your Current or Prospective Audience

The ultimate goal of social media marketing is to reach people and engage with them. To achieve this, you need to understand the unique needs and preferences of your audience. Your content has to appeal to these needs and preferences in one way or another. Once you’ve completed profiling your target audience, you’ll then be able to tailor your content accordingly.

There are automated social media tools such as Kicksta that can help you to identify and connect with the right audience based on their needs and preferences. Remember, you’re essentially selling your product (content) to people who may or may not be familiar with your brand or content. For them to buy your product, you have to meet a need of theirs somehow.

Pick A Niche

If you’re going to find a target audience effectively, you need to understand who you want to be your audience. So, on top of profiling the typical persona, you need to identify your niche. Your niche determines the type of users you’ll have to tailor your content for.

Furthermore, niches have different followers with unique needs, and thus different character profiles. Therefore, you may need to use various tactics to appeal to an audience. Examples of niches include fashion, photography, healthcare, technology, and lifestyle. Once you’re clear on this, you can then strategize about how to grow your account with the help of automated services such as Instagram growth services.

Analyze Competitors

This is a great place to start because your prospective audience is likely already interacting with your competitors. If you can observe the activity of their followers and the content they engage with, you can have a clearer picture of how you can adjust your model.

Why does this matter? These interactions give you insights into the type of individuals that you should target as well. For example, if you notice that millennials and teenagers engage with their content the most, perhaps it’s a sign that those are the age groups you ought to target too.

Pay Attention To Existing Instagram Analytics

Instagram insights can be a great tool, especially for digital marketers. But you can also use it to identify your target audience. Consider the existing Instagram insights and analyze the information regarding your current followers. These insights can pick things like age range, impressions, gender, and location. These analytics or metrics can then guide where you ought to put your effort into.

Use Social Listening

Social listening is by far a great way to understand people’s perceptions about your brand, product, and even your competitors. The aim is to see or hear what people are talking about, what’s trending, and so forth. Therefore, social listening is a great tool to use when profiling your target audience and you can use various social media listening tools to help with this. It gives you a fuller picture of what people are engaged in and how you can take advantage of and insert yourself into those conversations.

Use Hashtags

Hashtags are powerful tools for enhancing discoverability on social media but also to drive traffic. Now with hashtags, you need to focus on niche hashtags and location-based hashtags if you’re going to identify your target audience successfully. In your hashtag search, you must isolate only the relevant ones, meaning those that apply to your niche and perhaps your location.

You could ask, how do I find such hashtags? Thankfully, there are hashtag research tools you can use to help you find these hashtags on Instagram. Another great idea would be to review your competitor’s hashtags as well.

Use Niche Influencers

Niche influencers initiate a lot of engagement with their audiences on platforms like Instagram. You can assess niche influencers’ audiences to gauge what they’re about. Finding influencers within your niche may not be easy, but with the help of some social media automation tools, you can identify a few.

You could also partner with some of these influencers to improve reach concerning finding a target market. Perhaps you could partner with one to spread awareness about a new survey you’re conducting. Because of their huge following, it’ll be easier to garner more responses say in an Instagram poll. These results can give insights into what people value and help you improve your content strategy accordingly.

Conclusion

To find your target market on Instagram, you must understand who you’re targeting and why you’re targeting them. That’s why you need to profile the audience first before you even devise a content or social media strategy. If you understand the audience, you set yourself up for success to reach that target audience with your marketing campaigns in the future.