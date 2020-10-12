How to Boost Your Business Credit Rating

A higher credit rating can provide a business with many more opportunities, so it is vital that companies consider how to build their credit score right from their inception. Boosting a business credit rating can be achieved with many of the same techniques as boosting a personal rating, with good practices of paying debts on time and demonstrating financial trustworthiness integral to increasing a credit score.

A credit rating provides a convenient metric for all sorts of external parties to assess the fiscal responsibility of an individual or an organisation. Lenders will access your business credit rating to determine the risk of providing a loan, while fellow companies may also wish to see proof of a strong credit score before entering into business together. Those relationships are crucial for expanding trade and managing expenses, so protecting its credit score should be among a business’ top priorities.

Here are three ways that a business can improve its chances of increasing its credit rating.

Pay all bills on time

Ensuring that all outgoing expenses are paid on time is imperative if a business wishes to improve its credit score in the long term, as lenders or suppliers will be unwilling to open up a line of credit to a company that has a history of missed payments. Larger businesses are now being held more accountable for late payments to smaller companies, which should help to build a culture of prompt payments at all levels of industry.

One or two delayed payments shouldn’t be completely damning to a credit score, but it is prudent to prove that the vast majority of expenses are paid promptly. Don’t create further debts if it will jeopardize your business’ ability to make payments on time. Start small at first, as establishing good payment practices will eventually improve your business’ chances of taking out a larger loan to increase cashflow.

Use a business credit card effectively

Business loans can make a huge difference to cashflow, and a higher credit score will give a business access to more attractive borrowing opportunities. Business credit cards are one of the most common means of bringing additional funds into a company, as they help a company to better manage its expense payments.

Lenders will assess factors like trading history and turnover when deciding what interest rates and borrowing limits to offer, but a credit score will also contribute to that conclusion. Even if there is no pressing need for a cashflow boost, consider taking out a business credit card for use on some expenses. By ensuring that the card’s balance is paid monthly in full, your credit score should rise and the business should be presented with more appealing offers in future months and years.

Choose your collaborators carefully

Suppliers may evaluate your business credit score to determine whether your company is sufficiently creditworthy, so you should be equally discerning when considering the potential partners with which you wish to broker deals and set up supply chains. If a prospective supplier has a worryingly low credit rating, it may enter into financial difficulty and struggle to fulfil the terms of your partnership.

The consequence of this could be that your business becomes unable to provide its usual service, therefore reducing revenues and increasing the chance of missed payments to creditors. It is also useful for the business owner to protect their own credit score. Small businesses with short histories may not have sufficient information for credit reference agencies to determine trustworthiness, so lenders may use this in place of the company’s rating.

By maintaining good financial practices on a personal and company level, a business’ credit score should naturally rise over time. Progress can be slow, but it will be worth it in the long term when a business requires cashflow assistance to grow to the next level.