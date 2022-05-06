How Kennected Grew To Be One of the Fastest Growing SaaS Companies in 2022

In the wake of the COVID pandemic, with face-to-face business operations at a halt, you must be wondering how to connect with your audience and optimize lead generation? The answer lies in the vast world of social media and other online platforms. Since people are under lockdown, they are now more active online than ever before. Therefore, you need to market online to generate leads and boost your sales.

With the employees across the world working from home, students no longer in colleges, and all the physical operations at a halt, everyone began to embrace companies like Kennected that enabled effective automation solutions for lead generation. Lead generation is extremely important for increasing your sales and the success of your business.

Lead generation is more than just improving your website’s traffic. Starting from communication to outreach, you will need different tools to generate leads and stay ahead of the competition. One of the most widely used lead generation tools is Kennected. So, let us see how Kennected grew to be one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies.

1. User friendly and myriad of features

Founded in 2018, Kennected has gained recognition for being a simple, intuitive, and affordable lead generation tool which will help the organization to generate more leads in a short period. The good support team with real people who are available 24/7 makes Kennected a highly user-friendly lead generation solution, which will help in building connections and making new customers, thus generating new revenue streams.

Also, it offers various features like automating outreach programs, personalized follow-ups, and assisting the clients to generate new revenue streams. It enables sales professionals to connect with your prospects on LinkedIn, message them and build a relationship with them and turn those cold connections into sales conversations.

To build connections with your prospective customers, Kennected offers various tools like:

Kennected Video

Kennected video is one of the easiest ways to create a customized outreach video to grab the attention of prospective customers and connect with them. You can use these customized videos in email marketing and send them to the customers to engage them. You can reach out to your customers using email marketing and sent them this video created using the Kennected video app or chrome extension.

Video marketing is a great way to stand out and catch the attention of prospects. With Kennected video, you can send, record, and track these customized videos. The Kennected video app allows you to make attractive videos that will give a personalized experience to the customers. It also allows you to record the screen, trim, merge, and edit the video. Usually, when we try to connect with the leads, they think that it is spam and may ignore the message. Since these videos are customized, they are less likely to be ignored.

One of the biggest advantages of Kennected videos is that they let you know how many times people watched your videos, enabling you to understand the performance and engagement level of these videos. Based on this report you can understand whether your video is engaging or need to be changed.

Kennected video app also allows you to use a personalized landing page and you will also get many ready-to-use designs. You can seal the deal by clicking the call for action button and giving out the messages in a way that garners attention. They also enable you to add easy-to-read captions which help you to convey the message. You can use Kennected customized media player for building your brands. This video can be sent through email, text, or CRM. It can also be shared through social media or messages. By pairing these customized videos with the Kennected LinkedIn automation tool, you can connect with the targeted audience on LinkedIn.

Cloud Kennect

LinkedIn is the world’s largest platform that has over 756 million users around the globe. This is one such platform through which you can connect with highly qualified professionals and find prospective. Using Cloud Kennect, a LinkedIn automation tool, you will be able to reach out to highly qualified leads across the world in a short period. Cloud Kennet allows you to identify the targeted audience on LinkedIn and send personalized messages. With cloud Kennect, you will not have to message each of the prospective individually, instead, you can paste the search result URL of your targeted audience on Kennected and can send personalized messages.

Kennected Calendar

Since most of the work has shifted online, staying organized has become one of the biggest challenges for business owners. They have to coordinate with their team and schedule meetings and make sure that you do not miss out on any of the appointments with the clients. With Kennected Calendar you can easily arrange meetings or events, making management quite easy.

2. Seizing the right opportunity

In the wake of COVID-19 people needed the right tools to manage the employees and connect with clients. People began to turn to automation to solve their issues. Kennected seized this opportunity and proved to be the right lead generation tool to help the companies stay ahead in the competition. Kennected created a massive marketing campaign to help the companies that need their service. Moreover, due to the affordable price, both established and small businesses could afford the services.

Thus, the cost benefits along with various functionalities offered by Kennected have made them one of the easiest, most engaging, and user-friendly lead generation software that can help the companies to stay ahead in the competition and generate revenue.