5 smart side hustles to try in 2022

With living costs rising in the UK, you may be considering ways to make a bit of extra cash on the side of your day job. If so, enter the side hustle!

Capable of earning you some much-needed cash, a side hustle can be suitable whether you work a regular 9-5 or not. Although it’s nice to lie down, relax and recharge after a long day at work, a side hustle could be for you if you often feel as though you should be doing something with your evening.

Read on if you’re considering turning a hobby into a hustle.

Where to start?

The first thing to consider when you’re starting out is your niche. Try to think about what you’re really interested in and/or good at. The idea of a side hustle is doing something you enjoy while getting paid, so be sure to pick something that you like doing.

To help you decide, we’ve rounded up our top 5 side hustles.

Freelance work

If you enjoy your day job, why not expand the 9-5 and take on some freelance work? Whether you want to get better at what you do, learn some new skills or simply earn some more money, starting on some freelance projects can be a game changer. To help you get your side hustle off the ground, you may wish to look into alternatives to bad credit loans to help you afford any courses and equipment that may be required.

Write a book

If you’re a keen wordsmith, why not try writing a book? Although it may seem challenging at first, writing a book can be a great way to escape, relax and earn money at the same time.

Consider creative work

If you’d like a more hands-on, creative side hustle, you could make and sell numerous items. Some excellent ways to turn your creativity into cash include:

Jewellery making

Rug making

Canvas paintings

Digital artwork

Take up an outdoor side hustle

If you love to get outdoors, why not take up a side hustle that enables you to get outside? If you’re one of the 51% of adults who own (or love) pets, turn your love for animals into a hustle by starting a dog walking business.

Take up babysitting

Whether you have friends or relatives with children or are willing to go pop next door to look after the neighbour’s children, becoming a babysitter is a great side hustle. It’s a flexible way to earn money and doesn’t require too much thought either – ideal if you’ve just finished work!

In conclusion…

With living costs rising, plenty of us are feeling the pinch on our budgets. The good news is that it’s quick, easy and simple to set up a side hustle. Whether you advance your career by freelancing or try something a little more creative, you’re sure to feel fulfilled after a day’s work.