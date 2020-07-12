How businesses can greatly improve their social media presence

Successful businesses use every avenue to build their brand, connect with people and advertise what they have to offer. That includes using social media. In today’s environment, not using the various social platforms online is like leaving money on the table. But, taking advantage of the opportunity requires the right approach. The information we provide you with below will help any business owner to do so.

Keep trying new things and monitor your effectiveness

New platforms pop up all the time, while the popularity of established ones wanes. You need to keep an eye on what is happening and be prepared to try things out. There is no point in publishing a lot of content and not tracking how effective it is. If you do that you will waste a lot of time and energy.

Use tools to streamline your social media processes

Posting regularly to social media can potentially be very time-consuming. So, don’t be afraid to invest in tools like ContentCal. Being able to capture things you find interesting and use that information to work collaboratively on social posts will prove to be invaluable. So, it is a good idea to incorporate scheduling as you go – setting posts up so that publishing happens automatically, at a selected peak time.

Keep things simple

People are starting to become overwhelmed by social media. Everything is too bold and bright. When everyone is posting memes and videos seeing a text-only post in their feed will catch their attention.

Try zigging when everyone else is zagging to breakthrough and engage people. Vary what you publish and the layout or format that you are using. Often, you will be one of the first to discover a new approach that works well before your competitors do.

Provide something useful

If people get too many updates, in the end, they will be overwhelmed and switch off. In particular, if nothing that you post helps or is of interest to your existing or potential customers.

When deciding what to share, stop and think about how it will benefit your target audience. Ask yourself if it will provide them with a vital piece of information, help them to get something done or brighten their day. If it doesn´t do one of these things it is pointless sending it out. As you can see from this study 62% of readers who unfollowed a firm’s social media feed did so because the information they were receiving was not relevant.

Tap into the creativity of your workforce

It is vital that you keep things fresh and that you understand your target audience. Getting your employees involved is an exceptionally good way to ensure that you can do both of these things. You can find out more about getting your workforce to help you with your social media marketing by reading this in-depth post.

If you have not done so for a while, sit down and review your social media marketing efforts. Most firms who do this every few months are normally able to greatly improve conversions.