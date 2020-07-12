A guide to diffearent types of trading: stocks, CFDs, crypto and more!

Are you considering trying your hand at trading online? If you are new to trading, it may be confusing deciphering what kinds of trading there is, how to do it, and where to do it. For beginner or first time traders, there is a lot of information out there that can sometimes be conflicting.

In this article, we will take a look at the most popular kinds of trading that can be done online. Of course, before you place any trades, you need to make sure you have done your research beyond this article, and also stayed up to date with the current market climates. Read on for a brief introduction to trading in 2020.

Stock Trading

The stock market comprises a number of exchanges such as the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. On these exchanges, companies list their stocks and traders flock to buy, sell, and trade them.

The exchange keeps track of the price of each stock which is influenced by supply, demand, market condition, and company performance. Traders are typically represented by a broker who executes the trades on your behalf. The stock or share denotes a slice of ownership in a particular company.

Traders look to buy at a good price and then sell when the price has risen, profiting off the difference.

Cryptocurrency trading

Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, litecoin, or ether can be purchased via fiat currency or other cryptocurrencies. The trading of cryptocurrency involved speculating on price movement, or more commonly, buying and selling the coins through an exchange.

Similar to stock trading, the trader will purchase coins at one price and then hope that the price increases. At a certain point, the trader will then sell the coins and the difference in value will be kept as profit.

Cryptocurrency trading has grown in popularity over the years, and there are a number of exchanges where traders can buy, sell, and trade their coins.

CFD Trading

CFD stands for ‘contracts for difference’. Trading CFDs is a process where the trader speculates on a financial market, without buying or selling the asset. Instead, you hope to profit from the increase, or decrease in value of a particular market, commodity, or asset.

Trades are conducted via a CFD broker which keeps track of the changing prices and can even automatically close, or open, trades for you. Different brokers have different limits, features, and fees so it’s wise to compare the best CFD brokers before you decide which one to go for.

Once you have found a broker, you open a new trade or contract. The contract is an agreement to exchange the difference in value between the price of an asset when the contract is opened, and the price when it is closed. The trader can speculate on price movements in either direction, and the profit depends on how correct the prediction has been.

Forex Trading

The foreign currency exchange, or forex, market is one of the largest and most liquid in the world. Each world currency has a different value when compared with other currencies and these fluctuate over time. Forex trading is the process of purchasing one currency at a certain value and then converting it into another currency at an optimum time.

The idea is to leverage price fluctuations to profit off the difference between the price you bought it for and how much of another currency you convert it to.

Trading any of these can be complex, nerve-wracking, and unpredictable. All of these markets are volatile, which is why the concept of trading is attractive in the first place. Remember, there are never any guarantees but, by doing your research, you can set yourself up as much as possible to ensure an intelligent approach.