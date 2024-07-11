How a Ghostwriter Can Enhance Your E-Commerce Sales

In today’s competitive e-commerce world, product descriptions are key to converting browsers into buyers. If you manufacture overseas, bad product descriptions will hold you back and hinder your sales. That’s where a professional ghostwriter can make all the difference in how you present your products to your customers.

The Impact of Well-Written Product Descriptions

Research has shown that product descriptions have a major influence on purchasing decisions:

Over 87% of online shoppers consider product descriptions an important factor when making the purchase decision.

76% of consumers seek out product descriptions as their most desired type of product information, even more than reviews or images.

50% of online shoppers have returned products because they didn’t match the descriptions that were provided.

These statistics highlight the importance of having clear, compelling, and accurate product descriptions. For companies importing goods from overseas manufacturers, it’s even more crucial to communicate product information effectively to the domestic audience.

Common Issues with Overseas Product Descriptions

When dealing with products manufactured abroad, companies often face many challenges with product descriptions. These challenges can include:

Translation errors or awkward phrasing

Cultural misunderstandings or references that don’t resonate

Technical specifications that are unclear or use unfamiliar terminology

Missing key details that domestic consumers expect

Overly promotional language that does not feel authentic

Because of these issues, consumer trust can be broken and your products look low quality even if the products are great. A skilled ghostwriter can turn these problematic descriptions into effective content that showcases your products in the best way.

Benefits of Hiring a Ghostwriter for Product Descriptions

Improved Brand Image and Credibility

Professional ghostwriters understand how to craft copy that aligns with your brand voice while sounding authentic. They can take basic product information and turn it into content that speaks to your audience.

SEO Optimization

Experienced ghostwriters know how to seamlessly incorporate relevant keywords and phrases to improve your products’ visibility in search results. This can lead to increased organic traffic and sales over time.

Consistent Quality Across Product Categories

When you Hire a ghostwriter, you get the consistency of tone and quality across all your product descriptions. This creates a more professional shopping experience for customers browsing your products.

Time and Resource Savings

Writing product descriptions takes time and skill. By outsourcing this to a ghostwriter you can free up internal resources to focus on other parts of your e-commerce business like marketing, customer service or inventory management.

Cultural and Linguistic Adaptation

A good ghostwriter can bridge the cultural gap so that your product descriptions speak to your target market. They can translate technical jargon into plain language and highlight the features that matter most to your domestic market.

Increased Conversions and Sales

And most importantly, well-written product descriptions can make you more money. By explaining the benefits and USPs of your products, a ghostwriter can get you more conversions and more sales.

How to Hire the Right Ghostwriter for Your E-Commerce Business

To find a ghostwriter who can effectively enhance your product descriptions, follow these steps:

Clarify Your Needs and Goals: Start by detailing what you need. Specify how many products require descriptions, the tone you’re aiming for, and any unique requirements you have. Seek Relevant Experience: Look for writers who have a background in e-commerce or product descriptions, especially those who understand your industry. Check Writing Samples: Request to see examples of their previous work. This helps ensure their writing style matches your vision. Assess Research Skills: A proficient ghostwriter should quickly understand technical details and convey them in a way that’s easy for consumers to understand. Understand Their Process: Discuss how the writer operates, including their approach to research and their revision policies. This ensures a good working relationship. Consider Availability: If you have a large number of products or frequent new releases, find a writer who can commit to ongoing work. Evaluate Communication Skills: Find someone who is responsive and able to clearly communicate about your project requirements. Agree on Terms Upfront: Before starting, set clear guidelines for pricing, deadlines, revisions, and content ownership.

Conclusion

In e-commerce, every competitive edge matters. By investing in product description ghostwriting, you can grow your brand, boost search and sell more. For companies that manufacture overseas, this can be especially useful in bridging the language and cultural gap in your home market.

Remember, your product descriptions are often the first (and sometimes only) chance you have to convince a potential customer of your product’s value. Make sure they’re working as hard as possible to convert browsers into buyers by enlisting the help of a skilled ghostwriter.