Here’s Why You Should Regularly Update Your Business Website

Did you know that 57% of online users won’t recommend a business with a poorly designed website? Your website is the best place to impress your potential clients and possibly gain valuable revenue. It is your business headquarters. Currently, there is no better platform to advertise your business than your website. As such, you need to take appropriate measures such as regularly updating your site—if you want to maintain your online reputation. Below are reasons why you should update your business website regularly.

An outdated website chases away prospective clients

Most clients will generally feel less comfortable purchasing from a site if it has poor designs. An outdated and poorly designed website gives clients the impression of a business no longer in service. Updating your website regularly keeps potential clients interested in your products and services.

You could be excluded from search engines if your site isn’t mobile-responsive

Generally, internet users expect a fully responsive website, whether on computers or mobile. Ensuring your website is fully mobile responsive increases your chances of ranking higher in search engines. It also helps reduce your bounce rate, which is the metric indicating the percentage of visitors who landed on your page and left without clicking on anything on your site.

It ensures that your site information is up to date and not misleading

If your business is FCA regulated, you understand the importance of clear and transparent communication reflected in the FCA status disclosure requirements. Misleading statements and information often put your business in legal crosshairs. Depending on the nature of your business, some information is bound to change. As such, if you have contradicting information on your website, it is recommended that you update it to avoid miscommunication and maintain your business’ good reputation.

Keeping up with SEO

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) helps keep your website and within your clients’ reach. However, SEO is constantly evolving due to the changing nature of Google algorithms. Every day, internet users come up with new keywords while in search of solutions for their issues. As such, you need to keep up with such changes if you intend to maintain your clients or scale up on traffic and conversion.

Increases usability and improves website security

User experience is important for lots of reasons. Naturally, internet users get repelled by hard-to-navigate websites. Conduct a thorough site analysis to determine both mobile and computer usability. Regular updates ensure your increasing customer base can browse your business’ website without hassle.

Updating your website can also improve it’s security. Many outdated websites are easily exposed to hacks and data exposure. Currently, thousands of security tools and measures provide improved layers of internet and data security. Updating your website allows you to secure your website that relies on less secure coding and technology.

Generally, updating a website regularly also allows you access to plenty of new and practical tools. These tools help keep your business website secure and noticeable. More importantly, updating your website is vital to ensure your content is updated and less misleading. Finally, you stand a bigger chance of website hacks if you rely on outdated tech and coding. Consider scheduling regular website updates if you want to keep your site secure and your clients interested in what you are offering.