All About Dispute Resolution

Dispute resolution can be an unproductive and acrimonious process at times. This article outlines 10 important conflict resolution and negotiation strategies to help you resolve disputes and reach mutually satisfactory agreements.

Listen To Learn

Listening to your counterpart’s concerns is one of the most important conflicts negotiation strategies that you can use. Make sure you resist the urge to interrupt the counterpart and defend yourself. Instead, you may ask questions that draw out the core issues of the other party. You can repeat back what you hear to make sure you understand your counterpart’s perspective and what he or she meant. Once you gain a thorough sense of his/her perspective, you may start to present your point of view.

Bring Multiple Issues To The Table

Most parties in conflict are usually fixated on a single issue. In fact, they are arguing a single issue back and forth. When there are multiple issues to discuss, you have more opportunities to make concessions based on the different interests. You may present several proposals with the same value that cover multiple interests. Your counterpart’s reaction will make sure that you are addressing their needs as well as your own.

Brainstorm Solutions Jointly

Disputants usually assume that one person’s gain is the other party’s loss. But this shouldn’t be the case when it comes to dispute resolution. You can lessen the tension of the situation by framing the resolution effort as a great opportunity to reach a solution that satisfies all parties involved in the process. It should be a win-win situation for all parties in the process.

Recognize The Power Plays For What They Are

Disputants usually challenge one another’s power, skills, and experience just to feel superior or get the upper hand. You need to avoid such petty ploys and make it clear that you recognize power plays for what they are. Always try to recognize power plays and return the conversation to the core issues at hand.

Re-Examine “Sacred” Issues

Parties involved in a dispute usually refuse to negotiate issues that they consider sacred such as issues with a moral, personal, or religious dimension. But most of them are willing to make concessions on these issues under certain circumstances. Before you declare any issue as off-limits, you should think about the ways of settling the conflict that may honor your deepest values.

Guard Against Threats

Disputants will resort to threats in the heat of the moment – whether they are trying to get what they want or simply trying to be heard. But threats will only make things worse and escalate the conflict. If you are threatened in the heat of the moment, try to ignore the threat and give the other party a chance to retreat from it. If it doesn’t work, you can try other conflict resolution strategies that include naming the threat and suggesting that both parties try a more constructive path together.

Recognize When You Need A Mediator

When the dispute resolution process is tense and seems to head towards a lawsuit, you should try enlisting the support of a mediator or dispute resolution services, an unbiased third party to assist in managing the conflict. Mediators usually serve as buffers to encourage more rational decision-making. On the other hand, experts in a specific field can provide the necessary data to shift the discussion in a more productive direction. But you should consider choosing the relevant party with the agreement of the disputant.

Appeal To Shared Values

When you are in a dispute over certain values, you need to look for common ground by identifying the broader values that both of you share. For example, if two parties are arguing about a hot political topic, they can emphasize the shared commitment to freedom of expression and a peaceful disagreement.

Center The Discussion On Gains And Not Losses

Disputants tend to become overly competitive when they focus on what they might lose in the dispute resolution process. Instead, both parties should frame the proposals and discussions on what each one will gain through the process. In fact, this type of frame will promote greater collaboration between the parties involved in the process. For example, if both partners should make joint financial sacrifices to reach a solution, you should emphasize the opportunities you have to strengthen your relationship over time.

Keep The Lines Of Communications Open

Both parties involved in the process should keep in touch via email at the very least and periodically consider the possibility of resuming talks. You can rebuild the trust by negotiating minor issues such as where to meet for discussions.