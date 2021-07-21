8 Essential Email Security Tips You Should Know and Follow to Protect Your Email

Whether you are a small business or a large corporation, you’d agree that email is one of the most important communication tools for your business. Despite the emergence of phones, social media, and various other communication methods, its importance has not been reduced even slightly, thanks to its unique features. Therefore, it is important to pay special attention to the security of your email. You should protect it as much as you try to secure your website.

But how to ensure the security of your email? We will take a look at eight essential email security tips you must follow to protect your email.

#1. Use strong, unique passwords

One of the easiest ways to allow an attacker to hack your email is to use a weak password. Passwords that are easy to remember are also easy to crack with brute force or guesswork-based attacks.

Either someone who works/lives with you can crack them by prying on your keyboard, or someone can translate them with the help of special tools that assist in brute-forcing.

The solution is to use a strong password that is at least eight characters long and includes both upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.

#2. Use two-factor authentication

Next, use 2fa or two-factor authentication to add an extra layer of protection to your email. 2fa protects your email by adding a new layer of protection besides the password.

It often does that by requiring the submission of a small passcode sent to your mobile number, or in some cases, by requiring you to answer a question set by you while creating the account.

That way, even if someone managed to crack your password, they still can’t get into your account.

#3. Watch out for phishing Emails

One of the most common types of attacks done through email is phishing attacks. These attacks, if successful, can compromise much more than your email account alone. Therefore, it’s necessary to identify phishing emails.

Phishing emails can be spotted using the following warning signals:

The email pretends to be coming from a reputed organization but ends with “@gmail.com,” “@yahoo.com,” “@outlook.com,” or any other popular public email service. No major organization will send an email through anything else except for its official domain name.

or any other popular public email service. The domain name of the organization is misspelled in the email address.

Poor spelling and grammar in the email content.

Suspicious links/attachments in the email content.

E-mail trying to induce a sense of urgency.

#4. Use encryption software (exchange server SSL) comodo ucc ssl

Encryption should be on top of the mind when you think about Email. Without SSL certificate, you can not verify that you are communicating with the intended server. As a result, it can lead to cyber-attack. Moreover, the email communication remains in a plain text that can be easily read by cyber culprit. To avoid such situation, UCC certificate like Comodo UCC SSL or multi domain SSL is an ideal solution that provides strong encryption along with identity check.

#5. Never open unexpected attachments without scanning

Suppose you get an email that you were not expecting, and that too with an attachment, don’t open the attachment without properly scanning it first.

No matter how important it seems, if you’re getting an attachment that you were not expecting, then there’s a good chance that it has been sent to compromise your security.

We’d advise you to scan all attachments before opening them, but if that’s not possible for some reason, then at least be wary of the attachments that you were not expecting to end up in your mailbox.

#6. Never access emails from public WiFi

Public WiFi networks are a quick and convenient way of accessing the internet, but in most cases, they are also a very convenient way of inviting cybercriminals into your digital space. Therefore, you should avoid accessing your email and other confidential accounts while browsing the internet through a public WiFi network. I avoid using public WiFi in most circumstances, but I don’t check my email through it when I use them.

For email apps installed on my phone or PC, I cut off their access to the internet through a firewall while browsing on a public WiFi network.

#7. Never click the “unsubscribe” link in spam emails

When it comes to spam emails, you should avoid clicking almost any link included in them. However, the most common space for hiding malicious links is an Unsubscribe button.

That’s a common tactic used by cybercriminals – firstly, they bombard you with dozens of spam emails every day and make you wonder when did you subscribe to their updates, and then they allow you to unsubscribe to their updates through a button included in the email. But as soon as you click that button, you’re taken to another page that can download and install malware on your computer.

So, avoid clicking the unsubscribe button in such emails. Instead, teach your email service provider to mark them as spam.

#8. Do not let employees use company email for private messages

Finally, never allow your employees to use your company email for private messages. That is not just unprofessional but also unsafe for the security of your email. You never know who your employees’ acquaintances are, what, and what motives are there in his/her mind.

Therefore, make it a company’s policy that no employee should use your official email ID for personal purposes, and make sure that all your employees know this rule.

Keep monitoring their email IDs from time to time to ensure that this rule is being followed.

Conclusion

In the end, we would like to remind you that email security is not something that can be set up once and forgotten forever. It is also not something that can be put on autopilot. It is something that should be practiced all the time and made a part of your email management processes.

Once you do that, your email will be much more secure than it has ever been.