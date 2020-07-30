6 Tips On Getting A Job In The Civil Service

A Civil Service job is an opportunity to bring in a change in society and people’s lives. Their responsibilities vary from establishing and regulating local and national laws to creating various policies with the help of the government. The process of getting the job is not comparatively hard but there are a few things you must know.

The success rate of a profile depends on things like Ability, technical skills, experience, strength, and behavior. Both civil servants and non-civil servants can apply and get the job. However, civil servants tend to get a bit of an advantage here. At Least that is what most interviews depict. It is sometimes very likely that people who seem like a very good fit for the job may not even make it to the interviews.

The entire process is very transparent to the people and tells you from the start what they are looking for. To help you out we are going to briefly go through each step so you can have a better chance of getting your desired civil service job.

Diverse Careers In Civil Service

Before we jump right into the process, let’s take a look at how diverse and full of opportunities civil services can actually be. There are plenty of options, roles, and employers to get you on the right track such as Human, revenue, and customs HMRC which is one of the largest employers in the UK.

Then there is HM treasury, home office, maritime and coastguard agency, ministry of defense, and ministry of justice all of them have plenty of job openings with many different roles.

Qualifications Needed To Become A Civil Servant

There are no particular requirements needed for administrative jobs. However, you will need to have a total of five GSCEs that include English or maths, and later you will have to pass a test that determines your skills and abilities.

If you are a graduate you can apply for a four-year training program called the accelerated training program that is dedicated to creating future managers. For this, you will need a minimum of a lower-level second class degree(2:2) and will also be required to pass the entrance exam.

And as for the civil servants themselves especially the armed forces and government contractors of the UK will have to go through the bpss clearance or Baseline Personnel Security Standard.

As for getting the job, consider the following tips-

1. Take Your Time While Going Through The Guidance

As we mentioned earlier, it is very transparent what they want to see in the job seekers and all of it is mentioned in their official guidance. Going through this will automatically clear most of your confusion about the job.

2. Focus On The Behaviors Section

The purpose of this behavior guidance is to see what the potential employees have done in the past or are doing that might somehow impact their performance in the job and that is why it is important to t focus on this section.

This is mainly used to cover all the vacancies. Candidates are shortlisted depending on their responses. Each job requires certain behavioral patterns that are important for the job. For instance, decision-making skills, quickly adapting to change and leadership skills are very important, to begin with.

Depending on the responses, the applicants are shortlisted and in the interview session, these applicants will be asked again about their responses to cross-check everything.

3. Provide Justified Examples

In the interview, the applicants will be asked several questions regarding their responses to behaviors. In that case, the applicant should always justify their responses by providing real-life examples. Providing unsupported claims will only lead to the elimination of the applicant.

So, decide on detailed and explanatory examples through which you can bolster your answers.

4. Follow The STAR Or CAR Models

The STAR model is a combination of situation, task, action, and results. And the CAR model indicates context, action, and results. These two models can help structure your responses very easily.

A common mistake many candidates make is taking too much time explaining the whole situation. But what they should do is explain the task and the entire situation in a few short sentences and then focus on providing detailed explanations.

The explanation should be well defined with several steps involved in it. And the easiest way to do it would be to structure it using the above mentioned two models.

After explaining all the steps properly with examples provide a final verdict on your behalf.

5. One Example Is Enough

What I mean by that is it is sufficient if you only provide one example for one particular behavior. Multiple examples may make your argument a bit flimsy. You might think providing more examples is a positive sign but in most cases, it is not. Rather it may indicate that you could not provide the best example on the first try.

6. Always Use “I”

This one should be obvious but a lot of applicants use “We” instead of “I”. The problem here is using “we” makes your statement sound a bit confusing. It is a bit hard to understand what you mean by “We”. The employer wants to know what you did specifically.

So, it is always best to address your answers by using “I”.

Final Thoughts

Working as a UK civil servant certainly has its perks. Many benefits and a handsome salary is all part of it. Because it provides so much safety and security the entrance to these jobs can also be very competitive. But if you follow the guidelines and go carefully through their official guidelines it should not be that much of a hassle during the interviews. Follow the above tips and make the best choice for your career by joining the UK civil service.