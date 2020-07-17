5 things you can do right now to improve your SEO

For many of us, we know that SEO is essential, but the thought of tackling it sounds a little daunting! Luckily, there are a few things you can do right now to improve your SEO without a digital marketing degree.

Work on getting some high-quality backlinks

When another website links to a page on your website, it tells the search engines that you have something of value, and that you should appear in search results. An excellent way to get backlinks from relevant sites is to get an agency like SEO.im digital marketing to work with authoritative domains for you, and get you that fantastic link juice!

Improve your site’s loading speed

Customers are impatient, and if your website is taking too long to load, they are likely just to click off and try somewhere else. This will have a negative impact on your bounce rate and will send a message to the search engines that your site isn’t worth ranking. Google themselves started using site speed to influence rankings back in 2010, so if your website is taking too long to load, be sure to fix it for an easy SEO boost.

Fix your broken links

Broken links make it harder for search engines to crawl and index your site, so it’s essential to check them regularly. It may be that you’ve linked to a page or product on another site that is no longer there, or perhaps someone has commented on a blog post and left their web address with it, but then changed their URL. The first time you fix your broken links, it might take a while, but if you keep on top of them, it’s a small job that you can do each month.

Add alt tags to your images

Search engines can’t see images in the same way that we can, and so by adding alt tags, you are allowing the robots to crawl and index them, and have more information about the relevance of your page for search results. It’s also hugely beneficial from an accessibility and user experience point of view, as it will allow those who use a screen reader to know what the images are.

Make sure you have an SSL certificate

If your URL starts with HTTP, rather than HTTPS, it is technically an unsecured site, and this is something that is often frowned upon by search engines, and some users. Many web hosts will offer you an SSL certificate as part of their hosting package (Google is one of these), or you can get one separately through a Certificate Authority (CA) and install it yourself. This is one thing that could be affecting your SEO and putting off potential customers, so it’s worth fixing!

Some parts of SEO will take a while to work on to improve your SEO, and for you to see an improvement, but these are just five relatively easy things you can do today to boost your SEO.