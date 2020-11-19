3 Ways To Find The Best Websites For Guest Posting 

Guest posting has become a very popular digital marketing tool today. It provides plenty of long-term benefits for any website, including spreading brand awareness, boosting search engine optimization (SEO) metrics, and enhancing online authority.

While guest blogging comes with plenty of benefits, it can be one of the most challenging online marketing strategies. It is especially true if you are having a hard time looking for high-quality and high-authority guest blog opportunities. Even if you can spot a worthy guest posting site, you must still formulate the best way to approach the website editor to boost your chances of getting your work published.

Here are some of the most significant guest blogging factors that can help you find the best guest posting website and improve your guest posting strategies.

Tip #1: List Down All Blogs Under Your Niche

The first step to find the right website for guest blogging is to create a list of authority blogs that belong in your niche. You may start by searching Google using significant keyword phrases that describe your niche. Get all the high-quality websites that appear in the first 200 results.

Tip #2: Check If The Sites On The List Allow Guest Posts

Visit each website on your list and head towards their “About Us” and “Contact Us” pages. Read through to know if they mention any information about guest posting rules. Other sites have dedicated “Write for Us” or “Guest Posting” pages. If they do, it means that they are open to guest posting submissions. However, you must remember that these tabs may not be included in the site’s main tabs. You must look for it somewhere near the header, the sidebar, or the footer. If the blog has none of this, it may mean that they do not accept submissions for guest posts, so remove it from your list to avoid wasting time sending pitches to these sites.

Tip #3: Explore The Blog To Check Its Quality

While there are plenty of perks that you can get from guest blogging, it can help boost your SEO efforts. However, it does not mean that you must submit content to all the websites that accept guest posting, especially if some sites cannot contribute to your SEO strategies. Ensure that you spend a lot of time carefully examining the website first to know if it is worthy of all your efforts.

Here are some ways to check if the guest blogging site can help boost your SEO:

Find out if the outbound links on the site’s content are “nofollow.” If you discovered that the links are “nofollow,” then submit your content somewhere else.

Analyze the site’s domain authority. It measures the strength ranking of the site’s domain. You may use domain authority checker tools like Moz to determine the domain authority score. NeverNever submit guest posts on sites with a lower than 30 domain authority score as much as possible.

Check out 10 of the most recent posts from the website to see its social media engagement. If the posts have been shared on different platforms, it could mean that they have regular community engagement.

After finding the reliable high-authority websites that accept guest posting, you need to prepare the best pitch. It will help improve your chances of getting the go signal for submission. You need to take note of the site’s existing guidelines to make sure that you will qualify according to their requirements. You also need to prepare fresh and interesting topics that were never discussed on the site before. It will also help if you have an idea about the site’s target visitors so you can figure out the right topics that would keep them interested.

With all these in mind, you can be sure to have a good chance of getting all the benefits of guest posting for your website.

