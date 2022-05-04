CBD: What is it beneficial for and how to use it

In recent years, the world has seen CBD become incredibly popular, especially thanks to legalization which has helped put this healing substance on a pedestal. CBD is highly accessible these days and is easily available in many forms. CBD is nonpsychoactive and is popular for the wide range of benefits it has to offer people of all ages. As much as there is a buzz around this substance, many people still don’t know too much about CBD and are more familiar with THC which is the active ingredient in cannabis responsible for its mind-altering effects making it popular for recreational use while CBD is used for medical purposes only. If you’re new to CBD and would like to learn more, keep reading for the benefits as well as different ways you can consume this substance.

What is CBD used for?

CBD is famed for its medical benefits and there are many illnesses, conditions, and ailments that can be treated with CBD. A few benefits worth mentioning include the following:

Pain relief Anti-inflammatory Sleep aid Treatment for epilepsy Helps with nausea Slows growth of cancer cells Helps with mental illnesses such as depression and anxiety

CBD can help treat both bodily and neuropathic-related illnesses and researchers believe this is done through interaction with the endocannabinoid system as well as other brain-signaling systems. This is great because it offers people a natural alternative to healing that carries no negative side effects or health risks that are usually associated with the use of pharmaceutical drugs.

The different ways to use CBD

Concentrate Vaporizers

CBD concentrate vaporizers are devices that use heat to turn concentrated CBD oil into vapor and you can check some of the best on the market on this website. To use a CBD concentrate vaporizer, you simply place a small amount of the CBD oil onto a heating element, which is usually constructed from metal or ceramic. This oil then gets absorbed into the porous material, where it begins to vaporize. Once vaporized, the CBD can be inhaled through a glass mouthpiece, allowing you to enjoy all of the therapeutic benefits of this powerful healing compound. One of the main advantages of using concentrate vaporizers is that they provide fast and effective relief from pain and other common ailments. Because these devices quickly convert CBD oil into a form that can be easily absorbed by your body, you can experience their soothing effects almost immediately.

Dabbing

Dabbing requires the use of a device called a dab rig. This is an advanced water filtration device that produces vapor and works with wax and cannabis concentrates as opposed to dry herbs. To consume with a dab, simply put a small amount of wax in the bowl, light what is known as the nail, and then put the piping hot nail on the wax until vapor is produced which you will then inhale. This is not a portable device so you will have to dab strictly at home however this device is guaranteed to provide potent and intense effects with a stronger flavor than other consumption methods. Keep in mind dab rigs can lean towards the more expensive side and this device requires regular maintenance and cleaning for it to work optimally and last longer.

Tinctures

If you want to consume cannabis for medical purposes, tinctures are by far one of the safest and healthiest methods of consumption. This product is a liquid made when dry cannabis is dissolved in alcohol and consumed sublingually by placing 3-4 drops underneath your tongue before swallowing. You get tinctures dissolved in alcohol and some dissolved in vinegar and you will also find CBD tinctures and THC tinctures for those who wish to feel psychoactive effects. This is a very convenient way to consume and the effects are known to be very potent.

Edibles

Edibles are one of the most traditional and popular methods of consuming cannabis. Before when you thought of edibles, you’d think of the infamous space muffins or space cookies however, now there is a wide variety of edibles that even include drinks. You will find candies, cakes, popcorn, tea, juice, and even alcoholic beverages. When you consume edibles, which are food and drinks containing cannabis, it gets broken down and processed in your digestive system and liver which is one of the easiest and more convenient ways to consume it because you can take it on the go. Edibles are also discreet and unsuspecting as well as extremely potent with effects lasting upward of 12 hours long.

Topicals

Topicals are lotions, gels, creams, oils, and sprays that contain cannabis. These products are then applied directly onto the surface of the skin and provide target relief for pain and inflammation. Topicals are super convenient and can be popped into your bag and taken on the go. If you experience sore muscles, stiff joints, or even skin conditions such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis, then this is the product for you. Even professional athletes advocate the wonderful healing effects of tinctures on their bodies.