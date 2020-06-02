Why connectivity is vital to Northern Ireland’s public sector success

There’s no going back for Northern Ireland’s public sector. The First Minister, Arlene Foster, has said that the region is entering a “new normal” post-Covid 19 and has challenged organisations to look at technological solutions “that are working and could continue once the initial threat recedes”, writes Martin McFadyen, Head of Public Sector, Virgin Media Business.

Connectivity is proving indispensable in the current climate. Networks will only grow in importance over the coming months and years, bringing benefits not just for public services, but for businesses, too.

A remote working revolution

The public sector has traditionally lagged behind private industry when it comes to technology and working practices. As recently as 2019, Deloitte found that “nowhere is the gap between the public sector and private sector greater than in workforce management”.

But the pandemic has forced Northern Ireland’s public services to catch up. They are having to make fundamental changes to keep going and adapt, with many shifting their operations online or remotely. The transformation has been easier in some organisations than others and their success has depended largely on how much they have invested in networks to date. This underlines the point that now more than ever, there’s a need to have infrastructure in place which allows public sector bodies to flex and rapidly make changes to support staff and customers.

While some have found it easier than others, a look at employee productivity suggests the rapid transition has been a success. PwC research shows that over half of employees in Northern Ireland have felt more productive when working from home, with one in five stating that they’re able to work fewer hours to get the same amount done.

This is welcome news since remote working will persist well beyond the loosening of lockdown. Social distancing obligations are likely to continue until at least the end of the year, with organisations compelled by government to stick with working from home if they can. Beyond policy demands, there are cultural factors at play. If, as studies suggest, people are enjoying the greater flexibility of working anywhere, anytime, then they will expect to be able to do so in future.

Northern Ireland’s public sector organisations must continue the remote working revolution – not only to abide by social distancing, but to keep their workers happy and productive. To do this effectively, organisations should invest in networking infrastructure capable of supporting shifting working patterns. It’s ultimately the networks which are providing the power behind all the Zoom, Microsoft Teams and WebEx calls, keeping organisations moving and employees engaged and empowered.

The good news is decision-makers across Northern Ireland are recognising the vital role of connectivity in public sector success, driving initiatives forward that will bring benefits not just for these organisations, but for society, too.

A time to invest

We’re not going back to a pre-Covid landscape any time soon. Northern Ireland is going to be more dependent on connectivity than ever before.

Promisingly, regional decision-makers are investing in the infrastructure necessary to ensure Northern Ireland bounces back. Fibre NI is integral to achieving this – a project led by the Full Fibre NI Consortium that will see councils from across the province come together to benefit from ultrafast full fibre networks, connecting public sector sites across the region.

The project will be vital in giving organisations the infrastructure they need to continue with their digital transformations – supporting remote working for employees and delivering innovative public services for local people.

Significantly, there will be a knock-on effect for Northern Irish businesses. Private industry will reap the rewards from ultrafast connectivity provided by new fibre optic lines. Ultrafast networks will support remote working for employees, powering seamless online services for customers.

Ultimately, what Northern Irish decision-makers are recognising is that everyone benefits from upgraded connectivity – public services and businesses alike. There are wider social benefits, too, as Virgin Media’s Project Lightning has shown, connecting more than 150,000 homes and businesses to its ultrafast broadband network and bringing life-changing connectivity to towns and villages across the region.

Limitless potential

There is no end to connectivity’s potential to transform working life and create opportunities – for Northern Ireland’s public sector and business community alike.

The pandemic has reaffirmed the role of technology in transforming working patterns, empowering public sector employees and bringing communities closer together. In a post-Covid-19 landscape, it’s clear we need to harness the power of connectivity more than ever before.