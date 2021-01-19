Tayto was Taste of Home worldwide this Christmas

It’s the first thing we all look for when arriving home from a long holiday abroad; a perfect yellow packet of Tayto cheese & onion. And for thousands of Northern Ireland expats across the globe who couldn’t get home for Christmas, it was the taste they just weren’t ready to give up that easily.

In fact the Tayto Group, which owns and manufactures Northern Ireland’s most successful crisp brand Tayto, has today announced that online sales for Northern Ireland’s best loved crisps skyrocketed over the Christmas period as we scrambled to send boxes across the world. Although the majority of sales were sent to England, Scotland and Wales, packets of Tayto crisps travelled to an incredible 37 countries during the holidays and as far as Nepal, South Korea, Vietnam, Qatar and Bermuda.

Several thousand boxes of Tayto crisps bought online made their way into kitchen cupboards across six continents for Christmas 2020.

Sales of Tayto branded merchandise including tea towels, T-shirts and beanie hats also increased as sentimental gift givers set their sights on Mr. Tayto products.

Elly Hunter, Marketing Director at Tayto commented: “We’re delighted to have been able to be part of so many Christmas celebrations throughout the world in 2020 as our much loved Tayto brand travelled far and wide to bring the taste of home to so many people. Our online sales are continuing to grow even still, which just goes to show that Mr. Tayto will be making more people #TaytoHappy further afield than ever before for a while yet.”

The family owned company is one of the best known food brands in the Northern Ireland market. It owns and manufactures the Tayto brand, the most successful crisp brand in Northern Ireland. To find out more about the iconic snack or grab your own box, visit www.tayto.com