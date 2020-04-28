Rural communities must not be overlooked when it comes to staying connected

The current crisis around coronavirus has further highlighted the need for strong and sustainable broadband connections in rural communities in Northern Ireland, the head of Fibrus, a new broadband service provider has said.

*Recent figures show that homes and businesses in rural parts of Northern Ireland still face reduced connectivity compared to urban areas despite growing demand, and with lockdown rules in place, the ability to stay connected with loved ones has never been more important.

Broadband provider Fibrus has pledged a £100million investment as part of its program to bring hyperfast full fibre cable broadband to regional and rural communities right across Northern Ireland. They have also invested heavily in their people, growing from 4 to 40 employees in just 4 months with plans to reach 80 this year and add up to 230 indirect jobs.

Work to install their new network has already begun and has been very well received in the local communities. People were delighted with the “hyperfast” speeds that have been helping every aspect of their lives.

Download speeds using the Fibrus full fibre network are up to 17 times faster than the average speed across Northern Ireland, according to the latest Ofcom report*. This is largely due to Fibrus being the only broadband company in Northern Ireland that solely uses full fibre optic cable all the way to the premises.

Dominic Kearns, CEO at Fibrus said: “Reliable, high speed connectivity is now as essential as electricity and water. Now, more than ever, we all need to stay connected and we feel a responsibility at Fibrus to ensure those living and working in rural communities are not being left behind.

“Thousands of businesses and their employees are now operating from home, trying to ensure work continues as normal. This requires, and in fact relies upon, good connectivity which includes uninterrupted access to efficient broadband.”

Explaining what Fibrus is doing to support local communities, Dominic continued: “Addressing the imbalance in rural connectivity is at the very heart of what we do every day and now is no different. Our build teams are key workers carrying out essential work to ensure families and businesses stay connected at this crucial time.

“We urge everyone to continue to follow the important public health guidelines and stay at home, and we will continue to play our part to make sure people can keep in touch with family, friends and colleagues.”

For more information about the work of Fibrus, visit www.fibrus.com.

*Ofcom: Connected Nations 2019