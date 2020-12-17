Relate NI campaign to help people over Christmas

Relate NI highlights pressure on relationships due to virus restrictions and launches self-help e-books as part of first Winter Campaign, ‘Relieve The Pressure’

People in Northern Ireland are feeling much more pessimistic about Christmas this year, with optimism levels dropping by almost half due to Covid-19 according to the results of a survey conducted for Relate NI.

75% of respondents surveyed said they normally feel positive about Christmas whereas this has dropped significantly with only 43% of people in Northern Ireland feeling optimistic about the festive season this year.

More than a fifth (21%) of respondents surveyed feel negative about Christmas this year with many feeling it won’t be the same because they are unable to spend it with loved ones.

And while the build-up to the festive period can be stressful for many, this year added concerns about health, the loss of a loved one and financial worries have poured on the pressure.

Regarding the financial side of Christmas this year, 15% of respondents are significantly more worried than usual, another 26% reporting they were somewhat more worried.

The survey of local people aged 16+ coincides with the launch of Relate NI’s first ever Winter Campaign entitled ‘Relieve The Pressure’

Stevie Maginn, Relate NI communications & engagement officer commented: “Relationships are fundamental to our health and wellbeing but the pressures of the festive period have the potential to exacerbate relationship tensions.

“42% of respondents are more worried about finances this Christmas and this can add significant impacts to other areas of our lives, including on our relationships.”

“It’s important that you take steps to prepare yourself and your relationships for the pressures you may face this Christmas and New Year.”

“We have put together a series of e-books and videos which provide practical ideas and tips, such as how to manage expectations and communicate effectively, which will help to Relieve the Pressure on your Relationships with yourself, your partner, your children and your family.

“Relate NI’s team of skilled and professional counsellors are also available to help support people and their relationships.”

To download Relate NI’s new self-help e-books, or to find out more about seeking professional counselling support, visit https://www.relateni.org/relieve_the_pressure or call 028 9032 3454.