Reboot your resilience

You may have heard a lot about resilience and how important it is for dealing with what life can throw at us. The origins of the word are ‘resili’ which means to spring back. On a personal level, this applies to how well we are able to flex our thinking and approaches to the challenges we inevitably face throughout our lives.

A lack of resilience may manifest as an abundance of negative feelings, simply shutting down, being quick to react, or struggling to access resources to deal with things effectively.

We often have the best intentions when it comes to adopting a flexible, healthy mindset but sometimes no matter how prepared we are, life just ends up dealing us a really rough hand. In these moments, it’s worth remembering two important keywords; not your Ps & Qs, but your Rs & Ps.

Resilience and Perseverance

Life’s challenges can take form in a number of ways, from changes in family situations, uncertainty at work, an unexpected crisis, or moving onto a new phase in your life. Whatever the trigger and the circumstances, we can do the best by ourselves by gaining clarity on what we want, accepting that we cannot control other people, and learning to let go. Working towards a goal either personally or professionally often relies on other people delivering at some point in the process. This can often be the cause of your stress, so it is important to recognise that whatever happens, you will be ok and you will find a way through.

Things can and do wrong, so having the ability on a day to day basis to pick yourself up, to reflect on your experiences, to not close your mindset and say right that’s it, it’s never going to happen so there’s no point in me trying, is essential to remaining focused on your goals. This is where perseverance comes into play.

It has been said that we tend to overestimate what we can do in a year, but underestimate what we can do in 5 years. This suggests that there is value in thinking about your longer-term goals and also being flexible in how those goals may come about. Of course, you may wish for a certain situation to play out in a particular way, but it is important to be open to the idea that things may change course or unfold in ways that you least expected. Being aware that it is ok for things not to go entirely to plan is important in keeping you focused on your ultimate goal, be that achieving your ‘bucket list’ experiences, saving for a house, booking a dream holiday or embarking on a new career.

If you say yes to life, yes to changes, see the setbacks as progression and seek the answers behind every question, you begin to up level your life. Everyone I have worked with has agreed that resilience and persistence helped them to overcome the obstacles and achieve their goals.

If you are feeling like the pressure is getting too much but you don’t know where to start trying to fix it, here are two questions you can ask yourself immediately to start the process of rebooting your resilience!

Think about a specific time where you didn’t feel strong or resilient

Ask yourself what qualities did you use, how did I access those qualities, how did those qualities help me, what was my thinking like at that time?

Now think of a time when you were strong and resilient?

What did you do then? What differences do you see?

Conclusion

Resilience is something that comes up time and time again. Keeping resilience at the forefront is essential to keeping our mind open and flexible, ready to deal with whatever may be waiting around the corner. Good or bad, don’t fear, you’ve got this!

