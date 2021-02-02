Get roadmap to reopening right, CBI urges Executive

The CBI is urging the Executive to work with business to best identify economy-critical elements to its roadmap out of the latest lockdown.

In a letter to the First Minister and Deputy First Minister, the CBI’s Director-General Tony Danker and Northern Ireland Director Angela McGowan said that: “With health teams rightly in crisis management mode, we in business along with the Department of Finance and Department for the Economy, can use this time to plan for a successful re-opening of the economy when the moment is right to do so.”

The CBI identifies at least 6 elements that will help firms plan and prepare in advance of a lifting of restrictions. The letter is not attempting to set a specific date for re-opening as we must rightly be driven by health data. Those economy-critical elements are:

Confirming once more what will be considered low, medium or high-risk economic activity, so that businesses can understand what will open sooner or later. Deciding whether or not there will be tiering, as part of a gradual re-opening. And if so, what will now be permitted under each tier as more people become vaccinated. Identifying and understanding the conditions that need to be met before rolling back certain restrictions, and ultimately the need for social distancing. Outlining how the vaccine will be deployed once the most vulnerable groups are inoculated, to reach the UK Government’s target of all UK adults being offered a vaccine by Autumn. We believe there are strong arguments for phase 2 of the roll-out being done in a way that maximises the safe re-opening of the economy, such as prioritising key enablers like schools, transport, and other key public services. Thinking how regular mass rapid testing in the community and workplaces could allow a wider, speedier reopening of the economy. It would set out what additional freedoms it might permit individuals and firms that commit to regular testing, as well as address the duration of asymptomatic testing so that workplaces and society are resilient to any new strains of the virus in the medium to long term. Creating bespoke, detailed plans for the harder to open sectors of the economy, such as testing regimes for international travel, or the conditions for activities such as hospitality and live events to return.

Running alongside the roadmap there must be clear parameters for determining what, and for how long, economic support measures remain in place. The plans should develop in lockstep, to ensure that key support measures taper away, without a cliff-edge, ensuring that support is progressively targeted on those sectors that remain closed for longest.

Angela McGowan, CBI NI Director, said: “There is huge appetite among businesses to help the Executive create and deliver a roadmap out of lockdown that lasts, has consensus and kickstarts our economic recovery as 2021 unfolds. Clearly, the precise dates will be determined by data, so let’s use this time wisely to get the roadmap right together for when lockdown ends.

“A common framework with the UK government, other devolved administrations and the Irish government must also be possible and help to minimise differences in approach.

“Businesses are currently completely in the dark when planning for the weeks and months ahead and this is hindering investment. We can provide more clarity and do the prep work now to enable them to plan for reopening and growth.

“It’s clear that we will be entering a new normal even post-vaccination. We will have new workplace, testing and economic realities to live with.

“We’ve all learnt a lot in 2020 about what reopening looks like so let’s move now to a plan for 2021 that is detailed, practical and instils confidence.”