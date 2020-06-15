Further Education Principals welcome move to partially reopen Colleges for assessment

Principals from the Further Education colleges have welcomed the announcement by the Economy Minister that there will be a partial and targeted reopening of college campuses.

The sector has been calling for an agreed way forward to ensure learners completing work-based qualifications can complete the necessary practical assessments that will enable them to conclude their qualifications in this academic year.

The use of adapted assessments will provide the opportunity for almost 3,000 learners to obtain a qualification outcome and progress to further training or employment.

This form of assessment relates to learners in a number of areas including Construction trades, Automotive studies, Engineering, Barbering, Hospitality, Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy.

Over the past number of months, intensive work has been undertaken by the FE sector in collaboration with the Department for the Economy and other stakeholders to ensure all necessary measures are put in place to protect the wellbeing of staff and learners, on return to campus.

The Colleges have prepared campuses in line with current Covid-19 guidance and will be bringing students back on site in small groups over the summer months.

Speaking on behalf of the Further Education Colleges in Northern Ireland, Brian Doran, Principal of Southern Regional College, said:

“The Further Education colleges are pleased that there is now an agreed way forward for many learners who need to complete onsite assessments. Although teaching and learning has continued remotely and certain learners will benefit from calculated results, not all can.

“We immediately recognised the concerns of many learners who were worried that they would not be able to progress as expected and the potential difficulties in reengaging learners in the new academic year. We hope that this decision will now provide the necessary certainty and reassurance to them on their next steps.

He added: “Significant work has been undertaken across the college estates to make the necessary preparation for the return of staff and students. We have also completed in-depth risk assessments to allow us to resume safely. It is important to acknowledge the commitment and dedication of all our staff for their selfless act in volunteering to come back on campus to provide this opportunity for students. This dedication is what distinguishes our lecturers and technical staff.

“There is no doubt that this has been a difficult period for everyone, and we thank our learners and their parents and guardians for their co-operation and understanding. Our young people represent the future of the economy and it is only right that we do everything possible to ensure that they are treated fairly. While challenges remain, we look forward to working to ensure all of our students get the qualifications they deserve.”