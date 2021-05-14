Demand for Hospitality Jobs to soar says Tyson Wilson

Tyson Wilson Recruitment has warned that demand for jobs in the hospitality sector is set to soar with the date for the return to full opening coming in three weeks.

Darren White of Tyson Wilson said that many businesses have persevered throughout the lockdowns and now, after many false starts, it is set to be full steam ahead on May 24.

“Everyone in the hospitality sector is looking forward to welcoming customers through the doors,” he said. “With demand expected to surge the pressure on businesses will be high, while welcome.

“That means that staff recruitment will be essential, as many traditional hospitality staff may have moved on during the lockdowns.”

Darren explained the evidence is that many bars and restaurants staff, such as students, temporary and casual staff, have moved on to other employment.

“This is one more headache for businesses, after their investment to make sure their premises are covid-safe,” said Darren.

“The Bank of England has predicted that unemployment will fall, and we have seen many coming through to us for posts whose previous experience includes hospitality.

“Furthermore the need for table service and other measures, such as regular sanitisation will place more pressure on securing staff.”

However, Darren said that after such an extended period of closure he was confident the sector will bounce back.

“We are a culture of socialisation, we love to see each other for a drink or for a meal,” he said.

“There is pent up demand that will see restaurants, pubs and hotels a busy few months ahead. Add into that the increased demand in staycations we hope that the hospitality sector will experience the boom period that it deserves.”

Darren, who is responsible for hospitality at Tyson Wilson Recruitment, said they already have posts opening up in pubs and restaurants.

“We are seeing the demand growing and many feel that they would be the perfect fit for a rewarding, customer focussed job,” he added.

“We look forward to supporting businesses and helping people secure a great job.”

For more information or to speak to Darren at Tyson Wilson Recruitment email [email protected] or log onto tysonwilsonrecruitment.co.uk