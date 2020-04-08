Care Home Representatives Secure Legislation Change for More Staff

An independent group representing the Nation’s care providers, who care and support over 1.2 million vulnerable people across all forms of social care in the UK including care homes and care in the community, have inspired a change in legislation that means those who are currently furloughed from other industries can now be fully paid to work in any 2nd vital role including care and retain their 80% original furlough payment.

The group, which was made of Independent Care providers, in a letter to the Prime Minister last week (30th March) outlined the urgent need for more staff to cover the increased demand on their services and cover staff shortages caused by sickness and self‐isolation during the Covid-19 outbreak which has, as of Saturday 4th April, now been passed.

They requested that a clarification is made in legislation that anyone wishing to work in the provision of care including the NHS or any form of Social Care, will be permitted to take up paid employment in the NHS and with social care providers, even if they are currently furloughed in other industries and receiving 80% of their wage.

Furloughed workers can now receive their 80% payment AND work in care whilst getting paid for this at no penalty. Allowing the NHS and social care providers to employ such people with no penalty.

Gareth Macklin, director of Macklin Care Homes who run six care homes in Northern Ireland who was involved in this initiative said: “We are delighted that this important legislation has now been passed, the social care sector have always provided vital services within the community and care homes and has never been more important than it is now.

“This welcomed action from our Government will now allow us to recruit more staff to help us during a time when there is a huge increase in demand on our staffing levels caused by sickness and those in self-isolation.

“This amendment will have an immediate and significant positive impact on our staffing and our ability to maintain the high level of care we all currently provide across N.Ireland. It will help us support our existing workforce’s health and wellbeing and provide cover for the inevitable loss of staff to sickness and self‐isolation.

“Every care team across N.Ireland is showing a level of focus, dedication are doing an incredible job under extreme pressure and this allows us to do everything we can to support them.

“During this challenge, as we have always done, the entire social care sector is working hand in hand, supporting our NHS colleagues on a daily basis. This is helping free up hospital beds and deliver care in the community for people who most need it.

“As such, we ask that the recognition and respect by many of the contribution by the entire social care sector to the highest level, alongside where the NHS is rightly held, is extended and recognised by everyone.

“I, alongside my counterparts in Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK are delighted with this amendment to the legislation meaning we can now get on with the important job of staff recruitment to allow the elderly and vulnerable in our society to get the care they deserve.”

Gareth concluded: “We need people to start in these jobs straight away in addition to the support from voluntary people and communities. We’ve roles available across our own group, and indeed, as does the entire care sector. Many of these roles need no experience – if you’ve the right values, we can train you as would nearly every other care provider across the country.”