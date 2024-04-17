Business success means having to stay ahead of the curve

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again; staying ahead of the curve is about more than just intuition – it’s about informed decision-making that’s grounded in data-driven insights. Working in my industry, I’ve witnessed firsthand what research can do for driving business success. So, here’s my top five uses for research that every decision maker should think about before they start on the next ‘big thing’, writes Fiona Norman, MD at Northern Ireland research consultancy FN Research

Understand your customer needs and preferences

Research provides invaluable insights into customer behaviours, preferences, and pain points. By conducting surveys, focus groups, or in-depth interviews, you’ll be able to gain a deeper understanding of your target audience’s needs and expectations. Armed with this knowledge, you can tailor your products, services, and marketing strategies to better resonate with your customers.

Be nosey

Constantly be keeping an eye on market preferences. Research enables you to identify emerging market trends, assess competitive landscapes, and uncover untapped opportunities. Whether entering a new market or launching a new product, conducting market research helps mitigate risks and maximise potential returns on investment. By honing in on market data and consumer trends, you can make more informed decisions about where to allocate resources and focus your efforts. That’s win win.

Test, test and test again – once you think you’ve tested enough, test once more

Before launching a marketing campaign or new service or product, it’s crucial to test and refine messaging, imagery, and channels to ensure maximum impact. Research methodologies such as concept testing, ad testing, and brand tracking provide valuable feedback on the effectiveness of marketing initiatives. By collecting feedback from target audiences, businesses can refine their campaigns and optimise marketing strategies for better results.

Stay innovative

Research plays a pivotal role in driving product development and innovation. By gathering feedback from customers and stakeholders, you can identify areas for improvement, uncover unmet needs, and innovate more effectively. Whether conducting user experience testing, concept validation, or product usability studies, research informs product decisions and ensures that offerings align with customer expectations.

Make better decisions, always

Research serves as a cornerstone of strategic planning and decision-making processes. By gathering data on industry trends, competitive landscapes, and consumer behaviours, you can make more informed decisions about resource allocation, expansion strategies, and long-term goals. Research-based insights provide a solid foundation for strategic planning, helping businesses navigate uncertainties and grab opportunities in dynamic markets.

Research isn’t just a tool; it’s an asset that will enable you to make smarter decisions, innovate with confidence, and ultimately drive sales.

Fiona Norman is MD at FN Research – www.fnresearch.co.uk – a leading Northern Ireland research consultancy.