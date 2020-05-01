Arts-based Initiatives Support Employees Working From Home

Arts & Business NI has launched a suite of arts-based staff engagement products, designed to assist local private sector businesses in supporting their employees, as many adjust to working from home in the wake of COVID-19.

These products were created by local arts professionals and cultural organisations, facilitated by an investment of £15,000 from Arts & Business NI, as part of the organisation’s wider Investment Programme initiative which is funded by Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

Mary Nagele, Arts & Business NI Chief Executive commented: “Arts & Business NI are committed to supporting meaningful partnerships between local arts and private sector organisations.

Wellbeing and a sense of community are matters of great importance to employers currently, and businesses are seeking creative ways to engage with their staff, to connect them to their work colleagues and support their wellbeing whilst working remotely. In response to this need, Arts & Business NI were pleased to be able to designate a proportion of our Investment Programme, to fund local arts professionals to develop bespoke products to help businesses connect and support their employees while they work from home, including skill development relevant to the workplace.

The array of creative products available really showcases the positive impact that the Arts can have on wellbeing, providing an opportunity to uplift, connect and reflect on the world around us. Dr Wolfgang Seidl, Mercer’s internationally recognised Workplace Health Consulting Lead, cites the psychology of happiness and importance of laughter, connection with others and learning new creative skills as actions staff can take to look after their total wellbeing and stay mentally resilient.”

There are 15 products available for businesses to purchase now, including creative writing workshops from the Lyric Theatre, circus skills classes from In Your Space Circus, photography challenges from Belfast Exposed, and much more. The range of options ensures that there is something to suit any organisation, regardless of size, culture or budget.