‘All Health Begins in the Gut’ Hippocrates

Poor gut health is an unhealthy balance in the gut microbiome and can lead to a myriad of health issues from problematic and confidence destroying skin conditions to diabetes, IBS, poor digestion, constipation, diarrhoea, bloating, sleep issues, heartburn and allergies, to even more dangerous illnesses such as cancers, heart disease and liver disease.

The NHS estimates that around 4 in 10 people in the UK will suffer from one digestive symptom at any one time, a frightening statistic when such a vast range of issues are in play!

One Lisburn based company , Regul8 Ireland, are delighted to be launching an exciting new brand to help combat this gut health pandemic, the Regul8 ‘Digestive Tune Up’, a herbal based three step process which helps to cleanse, soothe and maintain our gastrointestinal system.

Jenna Mulholland, from Regul8 Ireland explains;m“Imagine your gut as a garden, the weeds are overgrown – how can you ever expect beautiful plants and flowers to grow? Our guts are just like this, and while many pro-biotics, though well-meaning, are simply not able to fight the weeds, to feed the soil and to therefore provide the perfect environment for a stunning healthy garden to grow.

“The Regul8 Digestive Tune Up is literally like no other, ‘Cleanse’ clears the weeds by supporting the natural cleansing of the system, ‘Restore’ feeds the soil by soothing any existing irritations and ‘Maintain’ aids the overall gut health by rebalancing the good bacteria cultures and providing them with the energy to really flourish!”

Diet and lifestyle choices have a huge impact on the health of our gut and each day we are inundated with opportunities to make the wrong choice, from fast foods to fad diets and hectic lifestyles which force many of us to reach for the easy option.

Ultimately, left to our own devices, we’re not feeding and nurturing our bodies as they were designed to be cared for, the Digestive Tune Up combines a selection of plant-based ingredients which each pack a real punch and which won’t be found in our regular diets.

This combination of all-natural plant-based ingredients, in which only the active constituents are retained for maximum delivery, were researched and created in Australia and passed the regulations of some of the strictest governing bodies in the world. Carefully measured, they give our guts a much-needed boost to the system which, amalgamated with healthier choices, will undoubtedly leave us feeling healthier, filled with more energy and much happier!

One of the main factors of daily life that is resulting in an unhealthy gut is stress. Regul8 has also created a complimentary supplement, Relax, designed to further improve gut health by taking on the daily stresses of everyday life. Relax, taken alone or alongside the Digestive Tune Up, really helps us to build a resilient system, helps promote healthy sleep and minimises feelings of stress and anxiety so our bodies can cope with the world around us.

Signs you have an unhealthy gut…

You are putting on weight or losing weight without even trying.

Feeling more stressed than usual? Relax!! Take some time out and enjoy some peace and quiet – your gut and your brain are connected, chronic stress and anxiety can lead to poor digestion and nutrient absorption, inflammation of the gut lining, IBS issues, low levels of good gut bacteria, compromised immune function mood swings and depressive symptoms – do yourself a favour and make time for you!

Has your skin lost its glow? Often skin issues begin in the gut and therefore no amount of amazing lotions or potions will fix it – you need to look after your skin from the inside out!

Suffering from Digestive issues? Bloating, gas, diarrhoea or constipation, this can be really uncomfortable and frustrating but it’s one the first signs your gut needs a helping hand!

Not sleeping well? When bad bacteria take over in the gut, the good bacteria struggles to produce the hormones that help you feel good, relax and sleep well.

Craving sugar? That often means the bad bacteria is taking over again telling us that it wants something! Try to reduce your sugar intake and when you do succumb, make better choices such as fruit, dark chocolate, yogurt or seeds, the craving will pass!

Keep your gut healthy by embracing….

Exercise – try and do something every day, walking, running, gym, swimming, dancing, whatever floats your boat – keep moving and your gut will thank you! Regular sleep patterns – try to go to bed and get up at a regular time each day, it may take a while, but your body will soon recognise the pattern and you will feel better for it. Eat a well-balanced diet with plenty of vegetables, eat slowly and mindfully and most of all enjoy feeding your body the nutrients it deserves! Plenty of water – keeping hydrated is a must for a healthy gut, so keep a bottle handy at all times, if you’re drinking tap water consider a filter, this will have a more beneficial effect on the mucosal lining of the intestines and help to balance the good bacteria in the gut – filter out the bad and drink up the good! Invest in a really good pro-biotic, the Regul8 Digestive Tune Up has a unique delivery system that delivers all the goodness to the gut, exactly where it is needed so your guts get all the benefit! Keep a food diary, be honest with yourself – you’ll be surprised at the quantity and quality of the food you are eating and this will help to keep you accountable to yourself and make better choices.

Cut down or even better, cut out…

Cut down on meat (especially red), red meat is known to increase the risk of bowel cancer, heart disease and stroke and it causes an enzyme to be created in the gut that can cause inflammation, by all means enjoy the odd steak, but don’t make a habit of it!

Sugar, which is found in so much of what we eat, can eliminate the good bacteria in our guts causing an imbalance, it can also cause cravings for more sugar and this downward spiral can leave our guts badly damaged.

Processed foods, where possible we should aim to eat whole foods, whether plant or animal based as our bodies are better equipped to break them down, the less processed foods you eat, the less sugar and saturated fats you will consume.

Alcohol can inhibit the production of digestive enzymes and juices meaning it will be difficult for your body to break down, digest and absorb nutrients from your food.

Gluten may induce gut inflammation, even in those who do not suffer from intolerances or sensitivity, it can also increase the likelihood of intestinal permeability or ‘leaky gut’.

For more information on Regul8 and to find your local stockist please visit www.regul8ireland.com