6 ways the coronavirus crisis will change China’s relations with the world
Second, expect a speedy overhaul of supply chains.
As the world’s largest manufacturer, China has become integral to nearly every sector of the global economy and contributes about 30% of global value added in goods production.
The disruption of production in Chinese plants will lead to cascading shortages, bringing widespread disruption to global supply chains.
Third, the outbreak may stymie China’s diplomatic engagement.
That includes coming diplomatic events and foreign visits.
Fourth, the epidemic will hamper China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.
Because of travel restrictions and coronavirus-related delays, there will be a lack of manpower and supplies for Chinese-funded projects overseas.
Fifth, the epidemic raises serious questions about the Chinese government’s credibility within the global health system.
While Beijing has won international plaudits for extraordinary measures it has taken to contain the outbreak, it has clearly failed to act in accordance with the International Health Regulations: it either delayed the release of critical information or probably covered it up, thereby allowing the coronavirus to fester freely at an early stage.
https://apple.news/
South China Morning Post 19 Feb