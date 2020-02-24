Coronavirus: Digest of business-focussed articles from national and international media, selected by George Hamilton. Some may require a subscription to obtain the full version (paywall)

Headlines in this issue

NI hotel rooms and tours cancelled

Direct Dublin-China flight deferred

Car sales plummet in China. But also bad news for car makers worldwide

Waiting on Chinese supplies? 300,000 fewer containers leaving weekly

NI: 3,000 hotel rooms and tours cancelled by Chinese tourists

It has been reported that as many as 3,000 hotel rooms have been cancelled by Chinese tourists between January and March. According to the BBC, coach companies have also had tours cancelled as far away as the summer. Tourism Ireland estimates 100,000 Chinese tourists visited the island of Ireland in 2018. It has cancelled a planned sales mission to the country at the end of the month and has suspended social media advertising with industry partners. The cancellation of trips has had an effect on coach companies in particular, with one now looking to other markets for business. Caroline McComb, of McComb’s Coaches, told BBC News NI she depends heavily on the Asian market. – News Letter 19 Feb https://www.newsletter.co.uk/ business/coronavirus-outbreak- impacts-ni-tourism-after-3000- hotel-rooms-and-tours- cancelled-chinese-tourists- 1883543

New direct Dublin to China flight deferred over coronavirus concerns

A new direct Dublin to China air service due to start in March has been deferred as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, and there is concern for seasonal flights due to resume in April. This decision as well as the cancellation of a sales mission to China by Tourism Ireland comes as the Department of Foreign Affairs advises against travel to mainland China, excluding Hong Kong and Macau. The Irish Association of Travel agents said growing corporate travel between Ireland and China has been badly hit by the outbreak. – Irish Times 20 Feb https://www.irishtimes.com/ news/ireland/irish-news/new- direct-dublin-to-china-flight- deferred-over-coronavirus- concerns-1.4179809

Coronavirus sends car sales skidding in China

The panic over coronavirus has triggered a near-total collapse of car sales in China, piling further pressure on the already struggling global auto industry. Sales of new cars fell 96pc year-on-year in the first week of February, with an average of just 811 vehicles sold each day in a country of 1.4 billion people. The sales collapse will hit car companies across the planet, including the likes of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) in Britain. Demand in China is critical for car companies around the world. Capital Economics expects an unprecedented Chinese economic contraction of 10pc in the first quarter of 2020 – a slump which could have disastrous consequences worldwide. Car companies around the world are feeling the impact from coronavirus as supplies of critical parts produced in China are disrupted. – Daily Telegraph 21 Feb. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/ business/2020/02/21/ coronavirus-sends-car-sales- skidding-china/?WT.mc_id= tmgliveapp_androidshare_ At35rtT9hRq3

‘Dominoes falling’ in global shipping