Your Child: Their Future Pathways to Employment Fair, Belfast

The Your Child: Their Future Pathways to Employment Fair takes place on Wednesday 21 September, 5pm – 8pm at The Catalyst Innovation Centre in Belfast

The career opportunities available in Northern Ireland and the skills, qualifications, and subject areas best suited to them will be showcased to parents and guardians of teenagers as a new exhibition launches in Belfast.

Your Child: Their Future Pathways to Employment

Taking place at The Catalyst Innovation Centre and free of charge for all to attend, the Your Child: Their Future Pathways to Employment fair will be an informative evening aimed at educating parents on the world of work, the trajectory of local industry, and the potential career routes it presents for their children.

Created by five leading employers in Northern Ireland, it will provide access to the advice and guidance of over 15 exhibitors including Workplus, Career Ready and The Prince’s Trust.

Parents are encouraged to attend with or without their children for an informal evening of conversation with leading businesses and training organisations to get a range of insights and guidance on the careers that exist in today’s society, and the routes to future employment for their children.

Organised by Allstate NI, EY, Herbert Smith Freehills, Camlin and EverQuote, the exhibition follows a series of successful online events that took place throughout the pandemic covering topics like Work Experience, Apprenticeships, Soft Skills, and Pathways to Employment.

As the new academic term gets underway, these organisations have joined together to transform the free online sessions into an in-person event. It is hoped the parents will leave with an understanding of the potential that exists for their child’s future and the subject areas, qualifications and soft skills that are highly sought after in Northern Ireland’s evolving world of work.

John Healy, Vice President and Managing Director at Allstate NI said: “We are thrilled to bring Your Child: Their Future back bigger than ever before with the launch of the Pathways to Employment Exhibition. Young people preparing to leave school have never had so many opportunities, but we recognise that it can be a confusing time for them and their parents as they strive towards a promising career.”

“Returning with an in-person event, parents will have the opportunity to come along, enjoy a tea or coffee and chat with representatives from leading employers, universities, and training programmes. This is about informing them of their options, and we feel that bringing together all the organisations that provide pathways into employment in one room is the best way to do so.”

For more information or to register your attendance for the Your Child: Their Future Pathways to Employment Exhibition, click here.