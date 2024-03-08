Young Enterprise Announces Partnership with Musgrave NI as New ESG Partner

Young Enterprise, Northern Ireland’s business education charity, has announced a new partnership with Musgrave NI, part of the Musgrave Group and Ireland’s leading food retail, wholesale, and food service company.

Musgrave, whose brands include SuperValu, Centra, Mace, Musgrave MarketPlace and Drinks Inc., will support Young Enterprise’s various programmes and initiatives through their pledge of £10,000, enabling 1,200 young people to experience and learn the world of business.

Committed to sustainability practices throughout its operations, this collaboration highlights Musgrave’s commitment to helping Young Enterprise empower young people to become responsible and sustainable business leaders of the future.

Musgrave NI Managing Director, Trevor Magill said: “At Musgrave we believe it is our responsibility to leave a positive lasting legacy for future generations. Our sustainability strategy Growing Sustainably Everyday is focused on caring for the planet, creating vibrant communities and sourcing for good, and by working collaboratively, we believe we can drive positive change.

“We are delighted to partner with Young Enterprise and are looking forward to working with their members, many of whom will already be concerned about environmental issues and help them learn about best practice and how to be environmentally responsible in business.”

Young Enterprise

When asked about this new partnership, Carol Fitzsimons, MBE, Chief Executive of Young Enterprise said, “We are delighted to welcome Musgrave NI as our new ESG partner. Their expertise and commitment to sustainability will be invaluable in helping our young participants develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the world of business.”

Through this partnership with Musgrave NI, Young Enterprise aims to help young people become leaders of the future by equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to build responsible, innovative and ultimately, successful businesses, contributing to a positive impact on society and the environment.