Winners: The CIPD Awards in Northern Ireland 

The CIPD Awards in Northern Ireland culminated in a night of recognition and celebration last night, as the winners were announced at a glittering awards ceremony at Titanic Belfast. The event, which was attended by 350 people professionals, was hosted by actress and presenter, Denise Van Outen.
The CIPD Awards in Northern Ireland shine a spotlight on the individuals, teams, initiatives and strategies championing better work and working lives in Northern Ireland.
The 2023 awards comprised of 11 categories, covering all aspects of HR and L&D.
CIPD Awards in Northern Ireland
Lee Ann Panglea, Head of the CIPD in Scotland and Northern Ireland said: “It was fantastic to be back in Titanic Belfast celebrating the positive impact that the people profession has on work and working lives in Northern Ireland and further afield.”
“My fellow judges and I were hugely impressed with the quality of entries this year, and we really enjoyed hearing our shortlisted entrants bringing them to life on judging day. Many congratulations to everyone who was shortlisted, and to all of this year’s winners and highly commended entrants.”
“Thanks to our judges for taking so much time to ensure that we have a rigorous judging process, to MCS Group, our headline sponsor, our media partner nijobfinder and to all our sponsors and guests for making this year’s awards so special.”
Ryan Calvert, Head of Human Resources, Sales & Marketing Recruitment at MCS Group said: “MCS Group is proud to be part of this amazing sector, and we’re delighted to continue our sponsorship of the CIPD Awards in Northern Ireland this year, which celebrate the positive impact people professionals in Northern Ireland are having on their organisations and the people that work in them.
“We had a fantastic night celebrating the outstanding HR talent that exists here in Northern Ireland, recognising the fantastic contribution to their workplaces. Congratulations to all the finalists for getting to this stage, and a huge congratulations to all the winners.”
Colin Maxwell, Business Manager at nijobfinder said: “Congratulations to all the remarkable winners of the CIPD Awards in Northern Ireland. Your outstanding achievements in the field of HR and people management are truly commendable, and you serve as an inspiration to us all. Keep up the fantastic work!”
The winners of The CIPD Awards in Northern Ireland
Best HR student
- Sponsored by Think People
- Winner: Eimear Duffy (Vyta)
- Highly Commended: Beth MacDougall (Ernst & Young)
Best flexible working strategy
- Sponsored by Worthingtons
- Winner: Musgrave
Best inclusion and diversity strategy
- Sponsored by Diversity Mark
- Winner: First Derivative – Winner
- Highly Commended: Coca-Cola HBC
Excellence in L&D/OD
- Sponsored by Hunter Savage
- Winner: CDE Group
- Highly Commended: Danske Bank
Best resourcing and talent strategy
- Sponsored by PwC
- Winner: Department for the Economy, The Executive Office and Department of Finance – Winner
- Highly Commended: Northern Ireland Water
Best employee voice programme
- Sponsored by the Labour Relations Agency
- Winner: Northern Ireland Electricity Networks
- Highly commended: Catalyst
Best apprenticeship scheme
- Sponsored by workplus
- Winner: Northern Ireland Electricity Networks
- Highly Commended: Collins Aerospace
Impactful health and wellbeing at work
- Sponsored by Lewis Silkin
- Winner: Northern Ireland Water
- Highly commended: Almac Group
Rising star of the people profession
- Sponsored by Queen’s Business School
- Winner: Molly Keers (PwC )
Best people team
- Sponsored by Danske Bank
- Winner: Fibrus
- Highly Commended: Energia Group
Outstanding contribution in the field of people development in Northern Ireland
- Sponsored by the CIPD
- Winner: Caroline van der Feltz, Danske Bank
Further information about the awards is available at cipdniawards.co.uk