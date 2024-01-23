Where did the name for Storm Jocelyn come from?

Storm Jocelyn is set to arrive in the UK on Tuesday 23 January. But after who is Jocelyn.?

Heather Alexander, Senior Education Officer at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium commenting on Storm Jocelyn, said, “Storm Jocelyn is the tenth storm of the 2023-2024 season and has links to Armagh Observatory and Planetarium.

“It is named after Dame Jocelyn Bell Burnell, a Lurgan born Astrophysicist who discovered pulsars. Her name was attributed to this storm by Met Éireann.

Storm Jocelyn

“Dame Jocelyn discovered pulsars as a PhD student in 1967. Her father constructed the Armagh Planetarium, and upon visiting the site, she used the Planetarium’s projector system with the help of our first director, Sir Patrick Moore, to further observe the area of sky where she had found the pulsars.

“Armagh Observatory has been measuring the weather daily since 1795 and measurements have continued uninterrupted ever since. The Observatory was recognised in 2018 as a Centennial Observing Station by the World Meteorological Organisation. Its Automatic Weather Station provides live weather updates and has been recording the weather each minute since 1st April 2019.

“We are excited to see how Storm Isha and Storm Jocelyn feature in our records.”