Version 1 acquires service-design specialist Evoco

Version 1, a leading technology and digital transformation provider, has acquired UK-based service design and digital transformation specialists Evoco Digital Services for an undisclosed sum as part of its ambitious growth strategy.

The purchase is the 13th for Version 1 to date, following the recent acquisition of Belfast-based Neueda. Evoco will become part of Version 1’s rapidly-growing UK Digital, Data and Cloud practice adding specialist expertise in service design and digital transformation in the public sector.

Evoco is led by five directors: John Dunnet, Chris Hewitt, Peter Stansbury, Steve Walton, and Enda McCormack. Based in the Northeast of England, Evoco’s five directors have over 125 years combined experience in Business Leadership, Change and Technology experience as well as proven delivery of success for the business. With a headcount of 41, Evoco has made waves in the UK Public Sector, delivering £8 million in savings across 52 successful projects to 18 public sector customers. The full Evoco team will remain with the business following the merger and become an integral part of Version 1’s growth plans.

CEO of Version 1, Tom O’Connor commented: “This acquisition brings a team with advanced service design and digital transformation expertise to help our customers navigate the many challenges of the increasingly complex digital environments they operate in. Version 1 is growing rapidly across the UK public sector with customers such as Highways England, Ofgem, Ordnance Survey, Home Office, and Harrow Council to name a few. This latest acquisition further consolidates our position as a market-leader in delivering Digital Transformation across the UK public sector and further afield. Together we can provide excellent services and solutions across the full spectrum of Digital Transformation. We are excited about the opportunity to help illuminate a way forward for our customers across both public and private sectors alike with specialist service design expertise and digital transformation capabilities to drive significant business benefits for them.”

John Dunnet from the Evoco leadership team commented: “The team at Evoco is delighted to be joining Version 1, a rapidly growing technology and digital transformation organisation that shares the same values as we do, including our relentless focus on impactful customer outcomes and excellence in delivery. Version 1 recognises the importance of investment in developing its people, a priority shared with Evoco. We see the acquisition as being hugely positive in enabling our growth ambitions, helping to accelerate digital transformation in the UK public sector market and bringing our specialist service design expertise to Version 1’s existing customers.”

It’s been a very busy start to 2021 for Version 1 as the acquisition closely follows the announcement of 200 new jobs, an Accelerate Academy, and a new tech hub in Newcastle Upon Tyne.

The purchase of Evoco is the latest in an acquisitive streak which saw Version 1 complete its largest acquisition to date of the 400+ person digital services specialist Neueda in June of 2021. That deal saw the businesses surpass 2,000 employees, more than 500 customers and means that total revenue is projected to reach €200 million this year. Version 1 has operations in Ireland, the UK, Spain, and India and intends to continue its ambitious growth strategy both organically and through acquisition throughout 2021 to strengthen its position as a leading technology and digital transformation provider for public and private sector organisations alike.