UPU Industries packs a major tech transformation

Northern Ireland’s largest supplier of premium high-performance bale netting and pallet containment structures for the agricultural and industrial sectors, UPU Industries, has embarked on a major digital transformation to help drive a new era of commercial global growth.

Appointing the region’s leading independent IT and telecoms provider, Rainbow Communications – which recently became part of Radius Connect – to deliver the project, the Dromore and US-based crop conservation specialist said it was ploughing a significant six-figure investment to transform its digital presence to drive new international connectivity to support its continued expansion.

The local firm, which supplies high quality products essential for the shipment of millions of tons of goods internationally, has a long history of growth and innovation and currently exports to clients in more than 30 countries, including South Africa, Uruguay and Chile. It opened its second subsidiary in Kansas in the US in 2004 where it is the leading domestic manufacturer.

UPU Commercial Manager, Harry Orr, said: “Partnership, connection and innovation have been key drivers in our global growth ambitions. To reach our goals, we prioritise the quality of our digital communications in every area of our business and we are delighted to partner with Rainbow Communications to deliver this important, strategic project.”

“We communicate intensively, engaging internally and externally with a significant network of clients, wholesalers, distributors and stakeholders to keep our business in a leading market position. As part of this investment, we are dramatically transforming our entire IT infrastructure to support next-generation MS Teams, Microsoft 365 and digital voice communications.

“The introduction of this platform will be pivotal in achieving our ambitious growth forecasts.”

As part of this new tech investment, Rainbow Communications will also rewire office locations, install leased digital lines and improving network security to support a comprehensive rollout of Microsoft to unify its operations across two continents and clients in more than 30 countries.

The deployment of a comprehensive suite of Microsoft technologies across in the US and Northern Ireland was expertly undertaken virtually from Rainbow Communications’ base in Belfast and UPU’s headquarters in Dromore.

Rainbow Communications’ Stuart Carson, said: “We’re proud to be UPU Industries’ preferred digital partner and to be working directly with an ambitious, focused and successful team to deliver the IT and telecoms solutions they need to drive the business forward, locally and internationally.

“This significant investment in its systems now means that everything is faster, more secure and streamlined to take advantage of the new digital solutions available and to support the needs of an increasingly mobile workforce

“I’m really pleased with the transformation now taking place and to see staff around the globe more empowered and confident by the digital changes taking shape. I look forward working closely with Harry and all the team in the months and years ahead.”

UPU Industries employs more than 100 staff and much of the success stems from investment in new product development, particularly the response to its family of ‘ReflectorNet’ products, a breathable lightweight alternative to traditional plastic wrapping used to contain and transport pallets of fresh or perishable goods.

Rainbow Communications is now on a new path of renewed growth after being acquired last month by Sunday Times Top Track 100 company Radius Payment Solutions.

The acquisition by Radius Payment Solutions provides Belfast-based Rainbow Communications with a new and solid platform for growing its brand across the island of Ireland and an expansion of the range of innovative services on offer for a wider range of companies.

With Rainbow’s experienced and committed delivery team, it delivers and implements vital communications, including cloud computing, mobile networking and high-tech telecoms services for many of the region’s Top 100 companies and SMEs of all sizes.