Ulster University Students Receive Top Accolade from Allen & Overy

Two Ulster University Postgraduate students from Kilkenny and Roscommon have been awarded the prestigious Allen & Overy award, recognising talent in the field of librarianship and information management.

The two-year Library and Information Management Postgraduate Diploma at Ulster University is now in its 16th year and aims to enhance the knowledge and skill sets of information professionals nationally and internationally. It is supported by global law firm Allen & Overy through an annual award for best overall performance and accredited by professional body CILIP: the library and information association.

The course at Ulster University is delivered completely online, providing students with greater flexibility and a positive work/life balance.

Greg McCloskey, Global Head of IT Service Management at Allen & Overy Belfast said: “Congratulations to this year’s top students, Sinead Cooney and Johanna Brennan. This course is designed to encourage excellence, delivering a range of valuable skills that are integral in shaping professional development. You have both demonstrated exceptional talent and I wish you every success as you develop your careers in library and information management.

“We recognise the role and value that skilled library and information professionals bring to an organisation. We are keen advocates of the course as the flexible online programme develops strong library, research and information skills techniques that are designed to increase career prospects in this sector.”

Allen & Overy

Professor David Barr, Head of the School of Education at Ulster University said: “The Postgraduate Diploma in Library and Information Management at Ulster University continues to go from strength to strength. It is the only course of its kind in Ireland as it offers professionally accredited study to individuals working within the library and information sector regardless of their geographic location through an innovative e-learning environment.

“Thanks to our well-established relationships with professional bodies and the wider industry in this field our graduates are equipped with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to succeed and meet the needs of this important sector. On behalf of the School of Education at Ulster University, I would like to offer my congratulations to this year’s joint recipients, Johanna Brennan and Sinead Cooney, on winning this award and to commend them on their achievements.

“I would also like to thank Allen & Overy. We are delighted that our students benefit from this on-going partnership with Allen & Overy, both in terms of their professional development as well as the achievement of personal success that this award imbues. This A&O award is considered a very prestigious accolade by the University.”

Sinead Cooney is a Senior Library Assistant in Roscommon Library Service headquarters. “This course has provided me with an excellent foundation to build my library and information skills,” she said. “It has been a very rewarding online course which provided me with the flexibility to study and work full-time.

“It has given me realistic and relevant skills for working in an ever-changing, modern information environment, and given me confidence to progress in this sector. I would like to thank A&O for its support of this exceptional course and for its recognition of the importance of skilled library and information professionals.”

Johanna Brennan, a Librarian for Kilkenny County Council Library Service, added: “Over the past two years, I have had the opportunity to learn from a highly knowledgeable team of lecturers, guest speakers and library leaders, and to collaborate with peers from across the sector – all from the comfort of home! This course has changed the way I think about all aspects of my work, and I can already see the positive effect it has had on my confidence and professional development. I’m thankful to A&O for recognising the value of skilled library and information professionals.”

Allen & Overy’s Belfast office opened in 2011. It is the second largest office in the A&O network by headcount, employing over 700 people. It includes a Support Services Centre which delivers business services – Document & Design, Finance, Human Resources, IT, Library and information and Marketing and business Development – to the firm’s global network. Through the Advanced Delivery Legal function, A&O Belfast is also at the forefront of delivering legal services to clients in new and flexible ways, with proportionate lower-cost, tech-enabled resourcing and end-to-end managed legal services.