Ulster University Graduate Awarded Allen & Overy Accolade

An Ulster University Postgraduate student has been awarded the prestigious Allen & Overy (A&O) trophy in recognition of excellence in the field of librarianship and information management.

This is the ninth year the award has been presented to the top student in the two-year Library and Information Management Postgraduate Diploma course at Ulster University, which aims to enhance the skills of information professionals.

The diploma is supported by global law firm Allen & Overy in collaboration with the Chartered Institute for Library and Information Professionals (CILIP) who accredit the course.

This popular course is delivered online attracting students across Ireland and beyond encouraging flexibility for a work/ life balance. This year’s winner is Susan Massey from Belfast who is currently part of the library team at Queen’s University, Belfast.

Patricia Rogers, Head of Support Services Centre, Allen & Overy Belfast, comments: “This course delivers a range of valuable skills, which we recognise and place very highly at Allen & Overy. It is designed to prepare students and help them develop for a long-term career path.

“It is encouraging that many students involved in the diploma have created successful careers over the last nine years. We value all our talent at Allen & Overy and we also recognise the important role that our library and research team play. As the office landscape is changing and evolving in the current climate, we know that offering flexible learning and working is essential for businesses going forwards. We are delighted to continue to support and advocate for this course.”

The online programme develops strong library, research and information skills techniques that are all designed to increase career prospects in this sector.

Professor David Barr, Head of the School of Education at Ulster University adds: “The Postgraduate Diploma in Library and Information Management at Ulster University continues to go from strength to strength. It is the only course of its kind in Ireland as it offers professionally accredited study to individuals working within the library and information sector regardless of their geographic location through an innovative e-learning environment. Thanks to our well-established relationships with professional bodies and the wider industry in this field our graduates are equipped with the skills, knowledge and confidence to succeed and meet the needs of this important sector. Libraries have been shown to play a crucial role during the Covid-19 pandemic from providing knowledge to underpin clinical decision making in health libraries to creating innovative new ways of supporting individuals and communities in public libraries.

“Congratulations to Susan Massey on winning this award in what has been a challenging year. “We are delighted that our students benefit from this on-going partnership with Allen & Overy, both in terms of their professional development as well as the achievement of personal success that this award imbues.”

This year’s winner Susan Massey adds: “I am thrilled to receive the award and thankful to Allen & Overy for recognising the vital need for skilled information specialists.

“I chose the course at Ulster University because it was entirely taught online. It gave me the flexibility to study whilst working, and when Covid hit, teaching was not adversely affected. The insight and knowledge gained from the course has been invaluable. It has broadened my perspective and critical thinking by enabling me to interact with my peers, in both academic and non-academic libraries.”

For further information on the PgDip/MSc Library and Information Management at Ulster University visit https://www.ulster.ac.uk/courses/202223/library-and-information-management-28268

Allen & Overy’s Belfast office opened in 2011. It is the second largest office in the A&O network by headcount, employing over 600 people. It includes a Support Services Centre which delivers business services – Document & Design, Finance, Human Resources, IT, Library & Information and Marketing & Business Development – to the firm’s global network. Allen & Overy Belfast is also at the forefront of delivering legal services to clients in new and flexible ways, with proportionate lower-cost, tech enabled resourcing and end-to-end managed legal services.