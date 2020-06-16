Ulster University Business School Launches New Business Support Initiative 

Ulster University Business School (UUBS) has unveiled a new portfolio of business support services to help organisations respond to current challenges presented by COVID-19 and plan for future recovery.

UUBS Executive Dean, Professor Mark Durkin said, “The resilience and creativity demonstrated by local businesses to date has been inspiring and while there is no doubt that there is the potential to emerge stronger, this requires us all to think and act differently. Working closely with industry affords us an intimate insight into the pressures business leaders are facing and we are willing and able to help with such challenges”.

The new portfolio draws on the expertise and knowledge of leading academics to help businesses emerging from the crisis navigate the ‘new normal’. Services include free one-to-one business support sessions in a range of key business areas such as Marketing, Digital Strategy, Competitiveness, International Business, Leadership and Management.

Aligned with current industry needs, UUBS’s new offering encompasses a dedicated COVID-19 business support website with the latest information, tools and resources, the provision of expertise regarding the economic consequences of the pandemic, free one-to-one business support sessions and a webinar series examining the economic impacts of COVID-19 on the NI economy.

Barry Corscaden, Managing Director, Property Link (NI) said, “This is an exceptionally challenging time for all businesses but also one that’s affording a lot of new opportunities – having the opportunity to connect with experienced and knowledgeable experts from Ulster University Business School has helped incredibly. Initially I reached out to Dr Kristel Miller, Senior Lecturer within the Business School, to have an informal chat about the strategic direction and vision of my business. Dr Miller has helped me access meaningful information which is helping to solve business challenges we are currently experiencing. I’m grateful to say we now have structured one-to-one sessions, and having a fresh perspective to explore my business model has helped carve out a pathway forward to achieve my future growth goals”.

Complementing a myriad of existing programmes across International Business, Business Improvement, Marketing, Competitiveness and Leadership, the Business School is also developing short programmes around enabling business recovery post COVID-19.

Stephen Kelly, Chief Executive, Manufacturing NI and Visiting Professor of UUBS said, “These are hugely difficult days for business but the evidence is clear; those who take time now to invest in their own capability will exit this period stronger and be positioned to grow faster when the economy recovers. Getting the input and support from Ulster University Business School will help bring a clarity of thought and ensure efforts are directed to the areas that matter most”.

Commenting on how the initiative will support businesses with future planning, Jennifer McKeever, CEO Airporter and Visiting Professor of UUBS said, “Leadership skills – now, more than ever – will be crucial in navigating our route back to growth and will require nimble leadership, management skills and critical thinking to re-imagine our workplaces and workforces. Guidance from Ulster University Business School can help our businesses address the challenges they face in a structured, supportive framework.”

For many years, UUBS has been working collaboratively with organisations to develop innovative and dynamic programmes that support evolving skill requirements. This intimate engagement and holistic approach to curriculum design is helping future-proof local workplaces on the island.

To access the UUBS COVID-19 resources, services and economic analysis please contact [email protected] or visit https://www.ulster.ac.uk/business/engagement/covid-19-support-for-business for more information.