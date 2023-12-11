Ulster Rugby extends A&L Goodbody Lounge Partnership

Ulster Rugby confirms the extension of its partnership with corporate law firm A&L Goodbody LLP (ALG) – the official sponsor of the A&L Goodbody Lounge at Kingspan Stadium. The extension will see ALG continue to sponsor the venue for a further two years.

Having recently undergone a rebrand, the A&L Goodbody Lounge will continue to serve as a focal point for corporate hospitality for up to 500 guests on match nights throughout the year. It also hosts a busy programme of conferences and exhibitions, corporate dinners, drinks receptions and club events.

On both matchdays and at in-stadium events, visitors to the A&L Goodbody Lounge will benefit from uninterrupted views of the newly installed 3G pitch and an integrated, state-of-the-art audio-visual system.

Ulster Rugby CEO, Jonny Petrie said: “ALG has been a longstanding partner of Ulster Rugby and has become synonymous with the stadium experience through the A&L Goodbody Lounge.

“The A&L Goodbody Lounge continues to be central to our offering at Kingspan Stadium, providing unrivalled event and hospitality opportunities for the local business community and wide Ulster Rugby community. Its use will only grow going forward, thanks to the versatility of the stadium as a sporting and cultural destination in Belfast.”

“We are grateful to ALG for their support through the A&L Goodbody Lounge, and indeed their wider ongoing support to Ulster Rugby.”

Michael Neill, Head of ALG’s Belfast Office said: “Our longstanding partnership with Ulster Rugby reflects our commitment to supporting local sports, arts and culture as we continue to lead the way in corporate law in Northern Ireland.

“Kingspan Stadium is not only the home of rugby in Ulster – it’s also a great venue to allow people who have a shared passion for sports and the arts to network and build relationships. We are proud to facilitate this through the A&L Goodbody Lounge.”