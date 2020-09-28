Ulster Bank named Responsible Business Champion

Ulster Bank has been named a 2020 Responsible Business Champion by Business in the Community (BITC) Northern Ireland.

The bank secured the accolade in the Investing in your Community Category of BITC NI’s Responsible Business Awards,

The awards seek to recognise and reward firms in Northern Ireland that are embracing the journey to build better workforces, create a sustainable economy and healthy communities.

They are open to organisations – large and small – from any sector from across NI.

Ulster Bank was recognised for its wide range of good work in local communities, including its work on financial capability through programmes such as MoneySense, its community bankers, and its various programmes to support entrepreneurship such as its Entrepreneur Accelerator.

Congratulating Ulster Bank, Kieran Harding, Managing Director of Business in the Community Northern Ireland said: “Congratulations to Ulster Bank. As a 2020 Responsible Business Champion, you have demonstrated your full commitment to the responsible business agenda. Each Champion exemplifies best practice that can motivate and inspire others. Your work is more important than ever as businesses adjust to the new normal and work to build back responsibly.”

Terry Robb, chair of Ulster Bank NI’s Regional Board, said: “Ulster Bank’s purpose is to champion the potential of people, families and businesses, and we are committed to playing a full and active role in the communities in which we serve. We are building a more sustainable bank, a more responsible company and doing business in a more sustainable way. Our whole strategy is based on customers trusting our bank. Connected to this is making Ulster Bank a cornerstone in our local communities through active participation in projects and strategies that really matter to them.”

Kieran Harding adds: “There is no doubt that 2020 has been a very different year to the one we expected, however, throughout the pandemic so far, I am continually heartened by the determination of companies across Northern Ireland to be even more responsible through their activities, as they take care of their people, the environment and their communities. We have moved to recognising our Responsible Business Champions for 2020 rather than highlighting one award winner in each category. We feel this is the right thing to do in a year where a celebration event does not seem quite so fitting but recognition of responsible business is still absolutely vital.”

Further information is available at: https://www.bitcni.org.uk/