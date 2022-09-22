Ulster Bank launches £175 Switcher Offer

Ulster Bank is offering £175 to new and existing customers switching their main current account to the bank.

New Ulster Bank customers can apply to switch to a Select account. Existing customers who opened a Select, ufirstgold, Private Current or ufirst Private account before this offer can also avail of the £175 if they transfer and close a non-Ulster current account to their existing eligible account using the Current Account Switch Service online.

Ulster Bank’s Select account has no monthly fee and as with all Ulster Bank current accounts has the benefit of GetCash which enables customers to withdraw money from a cash machine without their bank card using a passcode sent to their mobile phone. The Select account received five stars, the highest rating possible from Defaqto.

Terry Robb, Head of Personal Banking at Ulster Bank said: “Switching bank accounts is simple and can be done through the Current Account Switch Service. Payments, such as Direct Debits and Standing Orders are automatically transferred to the newly opened account within seven days. And consumers could have the added benefit of receiving £175.”

David Lindberg, CEO, Retail Banking, NatWest added: “We provide a range of practical support for customers to help them with budgeting and saving as part of our commitment to help people build their financial resilience.”

An account can be opened online at www.ulsterbank.co.uk or by downloading the Ulster Bank mobile app.