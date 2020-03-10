Tyson Wilson Temps Recruiting in Bangor & Newry

Newly launched Tyson Wilson Temps has announced a series of temporary job opportunities in County Down, with temporary placements in Bangor and Newry.

The call centre opportunities are such that successful applicants will be offered an immediate start with a minimum of two weeks work, providing not only extra money, but a valuable addition to CVs.

Michelle Tyson, CEO of Tyson Wilson Temps – a division of Tyson Wilson Recruitment – said the jobs have been designed to suit most applicants, and are with a well-known call centre.

“We are looking for over 100 enthusiastic people who are comfortable speaking on the phone,” she said, adding: “This minimum two-week temporary role (with the potential of becoming 4-8 weeks) involves our candidates being the first point of customer contact via telephone.

“You will be working on a major campaign where responsiveness and customer care are paramount.

“Depending on the selection process you may be required to communicate with customers through a variety of other channels such as email, web chat and social media.”

The hours are full-time, but flexible, with a £10 per hour rate, paid weekly.

Applicants must be 18 or over and able to start immediately or within two weeks. Working days are Monday to Sunday, 7am to 11pm in both the Bangor and Newry offices. Full training is provided.

“The employer is committed to providing flexible working so that you can work around commitments such as family,” said Michelle. “Applicants must demonstrate a flexible approach and be prepared to work rotating shifts, with rotas notified one week in advance.”

No previous experience required, but those applying must have basic PC skills, a nice telephone manner, be comfortable speaking with a variety of customers, and have an up-to-date CV and full identification for registration.

Michelle said this will be a vital stepping stone in employment, or ideal for those needing a wage going into the spring months.

“For those who are considering ‘temping’ there are a series of benefits,” she explained.

“It can help improve your CV, filling in a gap and offers the opportunity to learn new skills as well as gain much needed experience in an area that may be lacking.

“It also means that you can look at a new career direction as you learn new skills and consider what path to take. That’s not to mention the financial rewards and flexibility of temping with this client.”

To apply please visit https://tysonwilsonrecruitment.co.uk/jobs/.

Please note if your initial application is successful you will be required to attend open registration within a few days at the site most convenient to you. If successful at the open registration you will be expected to commence training immediately.