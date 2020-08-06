Two Northern Ireland Insurance Firms Unite as AbbeyAutoline

Two of Northern Ireland’s most established local insurance brokers, Abbey Insurance and Autoline Insurance have announced they are to unite under the new name AbbeyAutoline.

Prestige Insurance Holdings, the parent company of Abbey Insurance, acquired Newry-based Autoline Insurance at the end of 2018. Since then, the two businesses have been aligning their operations. The new brand, which goes live on 1 September 2020, marks the two companies uniting as a single legal entity.

Julie Gibbons, Managing Director of the newly combined broking business, AbbeyAutoline, said: “This is one of the most significant developments in the insurance industry here for decades. Both of these home-grown broking businesses have developed side by side for over almost 50 years. To see them coming together heralds the start of not only a bigger and stronger insurance broking business, but greater choice for all our customers, with an expanded panel of insurers.

“As a combined business, we can now offer customers a broader range of products, which encompasses competitive Car and Home Insurance, along with Travel, Van, Motorbike, Taxi, Farm and Business Insurance.

“Customers will start to see our new name rolled out in our high street branches across Northern Ireland in the coming weeks.

“Customers insured through either Abbey or Autoline can be confident that their current insurance cover continues uninterrupted and they do not need to take any action.

“As AbbeyAutoline, while we will be bigger, we will remain firmly focused on delivering the same trusted, expert, personal customer care that has successfully grown our two businesses for almost five decades.”