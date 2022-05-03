TV’s The Hotel Inspector Alex Polizzi to Headline 2022 Tourism Conference

Tourism NI will host its flagship tourism conference at Belfast’s ICC on 13 May with a special guest appearance from hotelier, businesswoman and The Hotel Inspector presenter Alex Polizzi.

Hosted by presenter Sarah Travers, the future focused conference will feature a number of other keynote presentations including Johnnie Cole Hamilton, Championship Director of The Open, Dr Paul Redmond, a leading expert on the graduate employment market, and sustainability experts Professor Xavier Font and Tina O’Dwyer.

The theme of this year’s tourism conference is An Innovative and Sustainable Future and will focus on a range of topics affecting the future of the tourism industry as well as putting a spotlight on plans to support regeneration and growth.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with a range of teams from across Tourism NI and Tourism Ireland to discuss opportunities including golf, marketing, industry development, business tourism, experience development and accommodation certification and classification.

The event commences at 10am on Friday, 13 May, with registration opening at 9.30am, and is free to attend.

For more information and to register, visit: NI Tourism Conference (tourismni.com)