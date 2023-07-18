Local natural gas supplier firmus energy is pleased to announce that Turning Point NI has been chosen as its Charity of the Year. Going forward, various corporate and staff events, as well as other initiatives, will be planned for the Ballymena-based charity with the aim of raising vital funds to support its work.

Already, a group of colleagues from firmus energy have successfully completed the five-mile Coastal Walk; it started close to Dunseverick and finished at the world-famous Giant’s Causeway in Co. Antrim.

Turning Point NI

in 2015 within the Northern Health and Social Care Trust area, Turning Point NI is a crisis intervention charity that cares for individuals who are experiencing any form of mental health crisis.

Reasons for this vary and range from anyone who is experiencing mental health problems, a difficult relationship breakup, financial struggles or an on-going battle with a drug or alcohol-related addiction. By considering all the factors within a person’s life, the most effective services can then be allocated.

Lisa McCarthy, Transportation Services and Business Planning Manager at firmus energy, said: “We are delighted that Turning Point NI is firmus energy’s charity partner for 2023. The life-changing work that Turning Point NI does – and the expert service it offers to those who need it most in the greater Ballymena area – cannot be overstated. However, without donations and appropriate levels of funding, this transformative and much-needed service would not be possible.

“When it came to selecting our chosen charity, Turning Point NI really stood out for the staff working at firmus energy. We are delighted to be working more closely with the charity in 2023 and over the next year look forward to making a lasting contribution to this very worthwhile cause,” added Lisa.

Via its mental health hub on Mill Street in Ballymena, help from qualified counsellors and fully trained volunteers is designed to lessen the intensity of those experiencing thoughts of suicide or self-harm by promoting positive mental wellbeing and resilience. Supporting society’s most vulnerable, Turning Point NI is unique as no other project like it exists in Ballymena, so extra funding is always welcome.

Trudi Power – Turning Point NI Director – said: “We’re delighted that firmus energy has chosen Turning Point NI as their Charity of the Year. Not only will this provide fantastic fundraising opportunities, but it will give us the opportunity to raise awareness of our much-needed service across Northern Ireland.”

Trudi continued: “Recent statistics show that the prevalence of mental health affects one in five people – a rate that is 25 per cent higher than England. Our service provides immediate crisis intervention for those who are having thoughts of suicide, as well as providing a mental health hub for those who are experiencing any form of ill mental health through our counselling service.”

For more information on Turning Point NI – including its mission, aims and values, and how you or someone you know can be referred to the service for help – please visit www.turningpointni.co.uk.